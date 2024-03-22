IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been without a trophy for the last 15 seasons and this time around they would be looking to finally end the drought of trophies as Bangalore and Karnataka have a real drought upon their heads even before the start of the summer down south.

If RCB is to win the trophy this time around, they must work on their strengths hard instead of worrying too much about their weakness. Before the start of IPL 2024, we try to find out what their strengths and weaknesses are through this SWOT analysis.

Strength- Batting

No doubt batting is the biggest strength of the RCB unit with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in the side. However, it also becomes their weak link as and when they lose any of these guys quickly, especially either Virat or du Plessis.

RCB IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 22, 2024 CSK vs RCB 8 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai March 25, 2024 RCB vs PBKS 7.30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 29, 2024 RCB VS LSG 7.30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 2, 2024 RCB VS KKR 7.30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Will Virat Kohli and Co win IPL 2024. How they lost in last three finals before. Photo: RCB Weakness- Team Balance

They let go of Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed as well. They were two players who gave the team the right balance with their ability to bat and bowl equally well in all situations.

Now if you remove the top four batters mentioned above, no one in the middle order could really be trusted. With Rajat Patidar’s form dwindling and Will Jacks not tried and tested in Indian conditions, it would be hard to get the right balance.

RCB IPL Player and Their Salary

Player Nationality Role Price Virat Kohli Indian Batsman ₹15,00,00,000 Glenn Maxwell Overseas All-Rounder ₹11,00,00,000 Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹7,00,00,000 Mohammed Siraj Indian Bowler ₹7,00,00,000 Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹5,50,00,000 Anuj Rawat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹3,40,00,000 Mahipal Lomror Indian All-Rounder ₹95,00,000 Karn Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000 Suyash Prabhudessai Indian All-Rounder ₹30,00,000 Akash Deep Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Will Jacks Overseas Batter ₹3,20,00,000 Reece Topley Overseas Bowler ₹1,90,00,000 Himanshu Sharma Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Manoj Bhandage Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Vyshak Vijaykumar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Mayank Dagar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000 Alzarri Joseph Overseas Bowler ₹11,50,00,000 Yash Dayal Indian Bowler ₹5,00,00,000 Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Tom Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Saurav Chuahan Indian Batter ₹20,00,000 Swapnil Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000





Opportunity- For Homegrown Players to Shine in World Cup Year

It would be harsh to rule RCB out straight away from the title race. However, they certainly do not look like the right mix at the start of the season.

It is this situation that gives homegrown talents like Mayank Dagar, Patidar, Akash Deep, and Vijaykumar Vyshak a chance to shine and make RCB a team that might not be the strongest on paper in totality, but could give any other team a run for its money on any given day.

Threat- From the Failure of Their Big Guns

Apart from Dinesh Karthik, no other RCB batter can claim to have mastery over playing spin. Virat Kohli has had problems against left-arm spinners and leg spinners. Patidar was exposed to spin against England and didn’t fare well either.





Du Plessis has done well in the IPL by using his feet against spin. However, if Maxwell, Karthik, and du Plessis fail to address the spin issue, it might be problematic for RCB.

Similarly, in the bowling department, they have three express pacers in Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, and Mohammed Siraj. But it has been seen over the years that these bowlers have gone for plenty on many occasions. Thus, if they fail to get going, the problem would increase as RCB does not have a quality spinner to win them games single-handedly.