Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis

If RCB is to win the trophy, they must work on their strengths instead of worrying about their weakness. We try to find out what their strengths and weaknesses are through this SWOT analysis

RCB captain Faf du Plessis during practice session. Photo: PTI
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been without a trophy for the last 15 seasons and this time around they would be looking to finally end the drought of trophies as Bangalore and Karnataka have a real drought upon their heads even before the start of the summer down south.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


If RCB is to win the trophy this time around, they must work on their strengths hard instead of worrying too much about their weakness.  Before the start of IPL 2024, we try to find out what their strengths and weaknesses are through this SWOT analysis.

Strength- Batting

No doubt batting is the biggest strength of the RCB unit with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in the side. However, it also becomes their weak link as and when they lose any of these guys quickly, especially either Virat or du Plessis.

RCB IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue
March 22, 2024 CSK vs RCB 8 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
March 25, 2024 RCB vs PBKS 7.30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
March 29, 2024 RCB VS LSG 7.30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 2, 2024 RCB VS KKR 7.30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru


Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

Will Virat Kohli and Co win IPL 2024. How they lost in last three finals before. Photo: RCB
Weakness- Team Balance

They let go of Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed as well. They were two players who gave the team the right balance with their ability to bat and bowl equally well in all situations.

Now if you remove the top four batters mentioned above, no one in the middle order could really be trusted. With Rajat Patidar’s form dwindling and Will Jacks not tried and tested in Indian conditions, it would be hard to get the right balance.

RCB IPL Player and Their Salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Virat Kohli Indian Batsman ₹15,00,00,000
Glenn Maxwell Overseas All-Rounder ₹11,00,00,000
Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹7,00,00,000
Mohammed Siraj Indian Bowler ₹7,00,00,000
Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹5,50,00,000
Anuj Rawat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹3,40,00,000
Mahipal Lomror Indian All-Rounder ₹95,00,000
Karn Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Suyash Prabhudessai Indian All-Rounder ₹30,00,000
Akash Deep Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Will Jacks Overseas Batter ₹3,20,00,000
Reece Topley Overseas Bowler ₹1,90,00,000
Himanshu Sharma Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Manoj Bhandage Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vyshak Vijaykumar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Mayank Dagar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000
Alzarri Joseph Overseas Bowler ₹11,50,00,000
Yash Dayal Indian Bowler ₹5,00,00,000
Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Tom Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Saurav Chuahan Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Swapnil Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000


Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

Opportunity- For Homegrown Players to Shine in World Cup Year

It would be harsh to rule RCB out straight away from the title race. However, they certainly do not look like the right mix at the start of the season.

It is this situation that gives homegrown talents like Mayank Dagar, Patidar, Akash Deep, and Vijaykumar Vyshak a chance to shine and make RCB a team that might not be the strongest on paper in totality, but could give any other team a run for its money on any given day.

Threat- From the Failure of Their Big Guns

Apart from Dinesh Karthik, no other RCB batter can claim to have mastery over playing spin. Virat Kohli has had problems against left-arm spinners and leg spinners. Patidar was exposed to spin against England and didn’t fare well either.

Du Plessis has done well in the IPL by using his feet against spin. However, if Maxwell, Karthik, and du Plessis fail to address the spin issue, it might be problematic for RCB.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table here

Similarly, in the bowling department, they have three express pacers in Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, and Mohammed Siraj. But it has been seen over the years that these bowlers have gone for plenty on many occasions. Thus, if they fail to get going, the problem would increase as RCB does not have a quality spinner to win them games single-handedly.



Also Read

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings, full schedule, match time, SWOT analysis

Indian Premier League's return to kickstart two-month spending boom

Kohli is coming in fresh, which is what we are excited about: RCB's Bobat

Why IPL player pay has not grown in sync with BCCI and franchise revenue?

IPL 2024: Rohit posts cheeky photo after Dhoni steps down as CSK captain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Virat KohliRoyal Challengers BangaloreIndian Premier LeagueIPLFaf du PlessisBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story