IPL 2025 Auction: Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be retained by KKR

Shreyas Iyer is likely on his way out from Kolkata Knight Riders, as negotiations between the Mumbai batter and the team management have reached a standstill, leading the defending champions to seemingly move on from their captain.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Indian batter will be a part of the KKR squad along with the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and other who are seen as the potential retentions by the franchise. Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 2453 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 0 2024 14 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 0 2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 0 2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 0 2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 0 2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 0 2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 0 2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 0 2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 0 2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2 0 Iyer is now unlikely to feature on KKR's retention list, which will be submitted to the BCCI on Thursday evening. While the option of using the Right to Match (RTM) card at the auction next month remains, any decision on that will come later.

KKR to search for new captain? Indian players are typically favored as captains in the IPL, which makes Iyer a strong leadership candidate, especially after KKR's championship victory last season. Rumors suggest that a couple of franchises have already expressed interest in him.

It is believed that Iyer was asking for a substantial fee. While confidence in one’s abilities is common, IPL professionals usually assess a player’s value based on various factors – such as fitness, recent form, and international standing – before making decisions. In the IPL, player valuation is famously driven by detailed data analysis.