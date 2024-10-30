IPL 2025 Auction: Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be retained by KKR

Shreyas Iyer is likely on his way out from Kolkata Knight Riders, as negotiations between the Mumbai batter and the team management have reached a standstill, leading the defending champions to seemingly move on from their captain.
Iyer is now unlikely to feature on KKR’s retention list, which will be submitted to the BCCI on Thursday evening. While the option of using the Right to Match (RTM) card at the auction next month remains, any decision on that will come later. Earlier, reports suggested that the Indian batter will be a part of the KKR squad along with the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and other who are seen as the potential retentions by the franchise.
|Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|115
|18
|3127
|96
|32.24
|2453
|127.48
|0
|21
|271
|113
|49
|0
|2024
|14
|5
|351
|58*
|39
|239
|146.86
|0
|2
|34
|14
|10
|0
|2022
|14
|1
|401
|85
|30.85
|298
|134.56
|0
|3
|41
|11
|5
|0
|2021
|8
|3
|175
|47*
|35
|171
|102.33
|0
|0
|7
|5
|6
|0
|2020
|17
|2
|519
|88*
|34.6
|421
|123.27
|0
|3
|40
|16
|6
|0
|2019
|16
|1
|463
|67
|30.86
|386
|119.94
|0
|3
|41
|14
|8
|0
|2018
|14
|3
|411
|93*
|37.36
|310
|132.58
|0
|4
|29
|21
|5
|0
|2017
|12
|2
|338
|96
|33.8
|243
|139.09
|0
|2
|36
|10
|3
|0
|2016
|6
|0
|30
|19
|5
|43
|69.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2015
|14
|1
|439
|83
|33.76
|342
|128.36
|0
|4
|41
|21
|2
|0
KKR to search for new captain? Indian players are typically favored as captains in the IPL, which makes Iyer a strong leadership candidate, especially after KKR's championship victory last season. Rumors suggest that a couple of franchises have already expressed interest in him.
It is believed that Iyer was asking for a substantial fee. While confidence in one’s abilities is common, IPL professionals usually assess a player’s value based on various factors – such as fitness, recent form, and international standing – before making decisions. In the IPL, player valuation is famously driven by detailed data analysis.