Here's why Punjab Kings won't retain any player ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

Punjab Kings, previously known as Kings XI Punjab, have struggled throughout the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 17 seasons, with few notable successes. The franchise reached the finals in the IPL's inaugural season and finished as runners-up in 2014 after topping the league table.

In most other seasons, however, Punjab’s performance has been lacklustre. Despite missing regular captain Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2024, the team showed glimpses of potential, achieving the league’s highest-ever chase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Mumbai Indians could retain Rohit Sharma Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Punjab Kings are expected to release most of their capped players, retaining primarily uncapped talents. Known for extensive roster changes before auctions, the Chandigarh-based franchise may rebuild with fresh faces. Former Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting joined Punjab as the head coach ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction and it won't come as a surprise if no players are retained by franchise on IPL 2025 retention deadline day, October 31.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody speculated that Punjab might use the Right to Match (RTM) option for select players during the auction. “For Punjab Kings, I don't think I would retain any players, certainly not capped players, but I’d be looking to use the right-to-match option for players like Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Rabada. Jitesh Sharma is another one I’d consider for RTM,” Moody shared on Star Sports.

Moody also suggested Punjab could retain uncapped players such as Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, and Harpreet Brar. “When it comes to uncapped players, Shashank Singh, a solid middle-order power hitter, and Harpreet Brar, the left-arm spinner, would be valuable retentions,” he added.

Punjab Kings Strategy in IPL Mega Auctions

2011 Mega Auction: Released all players, building a new squad from scratch.

2014 Mega Auction: Retained David Miller for Rs 12.5 crore and uncapped Manan Vohra for Rs 4 crore.

2018 Mega Auction: Retained only Axar Patel for Rs 6.75 crore.

2022 Mega Auction: Retained Mayank Agarwal and pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings' Performance in IPL History