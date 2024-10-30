Gill to Miller: Gujarat's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

After a dream debut season in 2022, which saw them win the title, and a successful second season that saw them reach the final, Gujarat Titans finally hit a roadblock in IPL 2024 when they finished eighth in the points table. The transfer saga of their trophy-winning skipper, Hardik Pandya, made a lot of news during the season 17 auction. Now, with the deadline for announcing the retention list for the IPL 2025 auction nearing, i.e. October 31, what surprise do the 2022 champions hold for the fans, and what could their final retention list look like? Let’s take a look.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill stats for GT YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 103 15 3216 129 37.84 135.7 4 20 310 95 37 2024 12 1 426 104 38.73 147.4 1 2 37 15 1 2023 17 2 890 129 59.33 157.8 3 4 85 33 6 2022 16 2 483 96 34.5 132.33 0 4 51 11 7 The league’s top scorer in 2023 and captain of the side in 2024, Shubman Gill will undoubtedly be GT’s top priority for IPL 2025. GT is more than likely to offer Gill the first spot on the retention list for Rs 18 crore.

David Miller

David Miller stats for GT The South African explosive batter, David Miller, has won multiple games for Gujarat with his hard-hitting batting lower down the order in the last three seasons. The southpaw has been in form for the national side and every franchise cricket team he played for in the last 12 months, making him GT’s perfect candidate for the second spot in the IPL 2025 retention list for Rs 14 crore.

YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT

Career 130 43 2924 101* 36.55 139.24 1 13 207 134 75

2024 9 3 210 55 35 151.08 0 1 20 8 5

2023 16 5 259 46 32.38 145.51 0 0 18 13 11

2022 16 9 481 94* 68.71 142.73 0 2 32 23 6

Noor Ahmed

Noor Ahmed stats for GT The Afghanistani spinner Noor is one of the hottest rising talents in cricket at the moment and has played a key role in Afghanistan’s recent success in international cricket. His ability to adapt to any surface and deliver his best could make him GT’s preferred choice for the number three spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore.

YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W

Career 23 492 659 24 Mar-37 27.46 8.04 20.5 0 0

2024 10 209 290 8 Feb-20 36.25 8.33 26.13 0 0

2023 13 283 369 16 Mar-37 23.06 7.82 17.69 0 0

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan stats for GT One of GT’s draft picks during their debut season, Rashid Khan has been one of the best T20 cricketers the game has ever produced. His ability to take wickets, stop the run flow, and contribute with handy batting down the order, along with his exceptional fielding skills, makes him even more important to have on the team. GT clearly knows the dimension Rashid brings with him and will likely retain him in the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.

YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W

Career 121 2859 3252 149 Apr-24 21.83 6.82 19.19 2 0

2024 12 262 367 10 Feb-38 36.7 8.4 26.2 0 0

Md Shami

While the fitness of the Indian pacer might be a factor to consider, if he is match-ready by IPL 2025, GT would more than likely keep Md Shami around for one more season by offering him the number five spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore.

Md Shami Stats for GT Year INN BALLS RUNS WKTS BBI AVE ECON S/R 3W 5W Career 110 2426 3412 127 4/11 26.86 8.43 19.1 13 0 2022 16 366 488 20 3/25 24.4 8 18.3 2 0 2023 17 390 522 28 4/11 18.64 8.03 13.92 5 0