Gill to Miller: Gujarat's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

After a dream debut season in 2022, which saw them win the title, and a successful second season that saw them reach the final, Gujarat Titans finally hit a roadblock in IPL 2024 when they finished eighth in the points table. The transfer saga of their trophy-winning skipper, Hardik Pandya, made a lot of news during the season 17 auction. Now, with the deadline for announcing the retention list for the IPL 2025 auction nearing, i.e. October 31, what surprise do the 2022 champions hold for the fans, and what could their final retention list look like? Let’s take a look.
Shubman Gill
The league’s top scorer in 2023 and captain of the side in 2024, Shubman Gill will undoubtedly be GT’s top priority for IPL 2025. GT is more than likely to offer Gill the first spot on the retention list for Rs 18 crore.
|
Shubman Gill stats for GT
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|103
|15
|3216
|129
|37.84
|135.7
|4
|20
|310
|95
|37
|2024
|12
|1
|426
|104
|38.73
|147.4
|1
|2
|37
|15
|1
|2023
|17
|2
|890
|129
|59.33
|157.8
|3
|4
|85
|33
|6
|2022
|16
|2
|483
|96
|34.5
|132.33
|0
|4
|51
|11
|7
More From This Section
David Miller
The South African explosive batter, David Miller, has won multiple games for Gujarat with his hard-hitting batting lower down the order in the last three seasons. The southpaw has been in form for the national side and every franchise cricket team he played for in the last 12 months, making him GT’s perfect candidate for the second spot in the IPL 2025 retention list for Rs 14 crore.
|
David Miller stats for GT
Noor Ahmed
The Afghanistani spinner Noor is one of the hottest rising talents in cricket at the moment and has played a key role in Afghanistan’s recent success in international cricket. His ability to adapt to any surface and deliver his best could make him GT’s preferred choice for the number three spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore.
|
Noor Ahmed stats for GT
Rashid Khan
One of GT’s draft picks during their debut season, Rashid Khan has been one of the best T20 cricketers the game has ever produced. His ability to take wickets, stop the run flow, and contribute with handy batting down the order, along with his exceptional fielding skills, makes him even more important to have on the team. GT clearly knows the dimension Rashid brings with him and will likely retain him in the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.
|
Rashid Khan stats for GT
Md Shami
While the fitness of the Indian pacer might be a factor to consider, if he is match-ready by IPL 2025, GT would more than likely keep Md Shami around for one more season by offering him the number five spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore.
|Md Shami Stats for GT
|Year
|INN
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVE
|ECON
|S/R
|3W
|5W
|Career
|110
|2426
|3412
|127
|4/11
|26.86
|8.43
|19.1
|13
|0
|2022
|16
|366
|488
|20
|3/25
|24.4
|8
|18.3
|2
|0
|2023
|17
|390
|522
|28
|4/11
|18.64
|8.03
|13.92
|5
|0
GT full squad for IPL 2024 with salary
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Rahul Tewatia
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹9,00,00,000
|Mohammad Shami
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹6,25,00,000
|David Miller
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹3,00,00,000
|R. Sai Kishore
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹3,00,00,000
|Matthew Wade
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹2,40,00,000
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹1,90,00,000
|Jayant Yadav
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹1,70,00,000
|Vijay Shankar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹1,40,00,000
|Noor Ahmad
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹30,00,000
|Darshan Nalkande
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|B. Sai Sudharsan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Joshua Little
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹4,40,00,000
|Kane Williamson
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹2,00,00,000
|Mohit Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹50,00,000
|Abhinav Manohar
|Indian
|Batter
|₹2,60,00,000
|Shubman Gill
|Indian
|Batter
|₹8,00,00,000
|Rashid Khan
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹15,00,00,000
|Spencer Johnson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Shahrukh Khan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹7,40,00,000
|Umesh Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹5,80,00,000
|Robin Minz
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹3,60,00,000
|Sushant Mishra
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹2,20,00,000
|Kartik Tyagi
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹60,00,000
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹50,00,000
|Manav Suthar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000