Ashutosh to Arshdeep: PBKS' probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Ashutosh to Arshdeep: PBKS' probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

The Punjab-based franchise is one of the eight original franchises in the tournament and one of the four going into IPL 2025 with no title to display

Punjab Kings, IPL 2021
Punjab Kings. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
Millions of dollars in the auction, seventeen years in the league, a name change, and still just one final appearance to show for it—such has been the journey of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League. The Punjab-based franchise is one of the eight original franchises in the tournament and one of the four going into IPL 2025 with no title to display. Now, the deadline for the IPL 2025 mega auction is approaching, i.e., October 31. The PBKS side must be busy brainstorming the perfect five to retain ahead of the auction. But who could they be? Let’s check out.  ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Mumbai Indians could retain Rohit Sharma 
Arshdeep Singh 
The 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup highest wicket-taker and one of India’s pace spearheads in limited-overs cricket, Arshdeep Singh, has all the necessary credentials in his resume to prompt PBKS to retain him in the upcoming IPL 2025 auction. He might even secure the top spot in the retention list for Rs 18 crore. 
Arshdeep Singh stats for PBKS
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 65 1364 2052 76 5/32 27 9.03 17.95 2 1
2024 14 302 505 19 4/29 26.58 10.03 15.89 1 0
2023 14 305 493 17 4/29 29 9.7 17.94 1 0
2022 14 300 385 10 3/37 38.5 7.7 30 0 0
2021 12 248 342 18 5/32 19 8.27 13.77 0 1
2020 8 149 218 9 3/23 24.22 8.77 16.55 0 0
2019 3 60 109 3 2/43 36.33 10.9 20 0 0
 
Johnny Bairstow 
The explosive English batter was the cornerstone of PBKS' successful chases during IPL 2024. His ability to play long innings while maintaining a high strike rate makes him a valuable asset for the team. Bairstow could be offered the second spot in the retention list for Rs 14 crore. 
Johnny Bairstow stats for PBKS
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 50 4 1589 114 34.54 144.45 2 9 166 69 28 4
2024 11 1 298 108* 29.8 152.82 1 0 33 14 8 0
2022 11 0 253 66 23 144.57 0 2 34 9 2 0
 

  Jitesh Sharma 
The young Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh Sharma, was one of the most consistent performers during the IPL 2024 season. His ability to switch gears and adapt to bat efficiently against both pace and spin could help him secure the third spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore. 
Jitesh Sharma stats for PBKS
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 40 4 730 49* 22.81 151.14 0 0 53 45 25 4
2024 14 1 187 32* 17 131.69 0 0 9 12 13 0
2023 14 1 309 49* 23.77 156.06 0 0 22 21 3 2
2022 12 2 234 44 29.25 163.64 0 0 22 12 9 2
Ashutosh Sharma 
The young Indian batter impressed everyone with his aggressive batting style during IPL 2024. He helped PBKS win multiple matches by batting down the order, and as he is still an uncapped player, the team might find it feasible to retain him as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore. 
Ashutosh Sharma stats for PBKS
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT
Career 11 2 189 61 27 167.26 0 1 10 15 2
2024 11 2 189 61 27 167.26 0 1 10 15 2
Punjab can keep a few spots open after retention to use them as Right to Match (RTM) cards during the IPL 2025 auction. 
PBKS squad for IPL 2024 with salary
 
Player Nationality Role Price
Liam Livingstone Overseas All-Rounder ₹11,50,00,000
Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹9,25,00,000
Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹8,25,00,000
Jonny Bairstow Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹6,75,00,000
Rahul Chahar Indian Bowler ₹5,25,00,000
Harpreet Brar Indian All-Rounder ₹3,80,00,000
Nathan Ellis Overseas Bowler ₹75,00,000
Prabhsimran Singh Indian Wicket Keeper ₹60,00,000
Rishi Dhawan Indian All-Rounder ₹55,00,000
Jitesh Sharma Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Atharva Taide Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Sam Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹18,50,00,000
Sikandar Raza Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Harpreet Bhatia Indian Batter ₹40,00,000
Shivam Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vidwath Kaverappa Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹11,75,00,000
Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter ₹8,00,00,000
Chris Woakes Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,20,00,000
Tanay Thyagarajann Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vishwanath Pratap Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Ashutosh Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Shashank Singh Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Prince Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
 
 
First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

