CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Khaleel strikes twice, Rohit departs for a duck

Some call it El Clasico, others the biggest rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The battle between the two most successful teams—Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI)—kicked-off today in Chennai, when Ruturaj Gaikwad asked Mumbai to bat first in Match 4 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Despite being one of the most successful teams in the IPL, Mumbai Indians’ record in their first match of the season is not encouraging, as they have often been slow starters in the world's biggest cricket league. They have won five titles and finished last twice. Since 2013, Mumbai have not won their opening fixture of the season even once in 12 attempts.

Interestingly, their last win in an opening fixture came against CSK at Chepauk in 2012, when debuting overseas opener Richard Levi scored a fifty and sealed the game for them.

Since then, they have not faced CSK at Chepauk in their opening fixture. This time around, they will look to repeat what they did in 2012 and, for a change, start the season with a win.

MI in their first match of the season since IPL 2013: Mat - 12, Wins - 0, Losses – 12

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI Playing 11

CSK Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Sub: Anshul Kamboj

MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.

Impact Sub: Vignesh Puthur

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav will take place at 3 PM IST today.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast CSK vs MI match with English commentary

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: