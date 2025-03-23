Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Khaleel strikes twice, Rohit departs for a duck
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Khaleel strikes twice, Rohit departs for a duck

IPL 2025 live cricket score updates: Khaleel Ahmed is doing the job for Chennai with the new ball as he sends both the MI openers - Rohit & Rickelton - back to the pavillion

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IPL 2025 today's second match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)
IPL 2025 today's second match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
7:53 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mumbai 30-2 in 4 Overs

Over Summary:  1 2 1 1 4 0 ;  Mumbai Indians: 30-2 after 4 Overs; Suryakumar Yadav7(8); Will Jacks10(5)
 
Nathan Ellis comes into the attack and concedes nine runs, including a boundary to Surya, in the over.

7:46 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Khaleel gets Rickelton

Over Summary:  4 W 0 0 0 0;  Mumbai Indians: 21-2 after 3 Overs; Will Jacks8(3); Suryakumar Yadav 0(4)
 
Khaleel Ahmed continues...
 
Ball 6: DOT
 
Ball 5: DOT
 
Ball 4: Surya blocks the penultimate ball on the stumps for no run.
 
Ball 3: Suryakumar Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease and he almost gets the prized wicket. A ball on the pads, Surya tries to flick it but straight to mid-wicket. Ball bounces before reaching Deepak Hooda.
 
Ball 2: Rickelton chops the second ball onto the stumps, BOWLED.  Rickelton b Khaleel Ahmed 13(7) [4s-3]
 
Ball 1:  Rickelton drives the ball outside off through covers for FOUR
 

7:41 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Curran leaks three boundaries in the over

 
 
Over Summary: 4 0 4 0 1 4;  Mumbai Indians: 17-1 after 2 Overs; Will Jacks8(3); Ryan Rickelton9(5)
 
Sam Curran, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
 
Ball 6: Jacks smashes a  boundary to end the over.
 
Ball 5: Rickelton collects a single.
 
Ball 4: DOT
 
Ball 3: Rickelton hits straight down the ground for FOUR.
 
Ball 2: DOT
 
Ball 1:  Rickelton smashes a boundary off the first ball.

7:36 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Khaleel strikes in first over

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit departs in first over
 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 W 0 4;  Mumbai Indians: 4-1 after 1 Over; Will Jacks4(2); Ryan Rickelton0(0)
 
Khaleel Ahmed opens the attack for Chennai...
 
Ball 6: Jacks smashes a boundary towards deep square leg to end the over.
 
Ball 5: Will Jacks, right handed bat, comes to the crease and Khaleel beats him outside off. DOT
 
Ball 4: Rohit flicks the ball on the pads straight to mid-wicket, GONE, 
 
Ball 3: Rohit blocks the back of length delivery on backfoot. DOT
 
Ball 2: This time Khaleel beats the outside edge of Rohit's bat. This goes straight to keeper. DOT
 
Ball 1: Rohit Sharma takes the strike and Khaleel bowls an in swinging delivery. Rohit fails to put bat on ball. DOT
 

7:14 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Impact sub options for both the teams

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed.
 
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma

7:08 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: MI's XI for today's match

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

7:07 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Chennai's XI for today's match

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

7:06 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are 4 overseas in MI's XI

Suryakumar Yadav, MI captain at the toss: "I am good with batting first. We had a lovely camp back home, we were here 2-3 days before. Both are unbelievable franchises in terms of achievements. I am sure it will be a good game. Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are the four overseas."

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and elects to bowl first at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

6:59 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mumbai's stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav are ready for the toss beside the 22 yards. Stay tuned for live toss updates

6:55 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The much-awaited toss is just five minutes away. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest update...

6:54 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction

CSK Playing 11 probables and impact sub: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj

MI Playing 11 probables and impact sub: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Robin Minz (wk), Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju/Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthur 

6:50 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: What will be the playing 11?

Curran, Khaleel, Santner and Boult have marked their runups.

6:33 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Both teams face off in IPL’s ‘El Clasico’

The meeting between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) needs no introduction. With five IPL titles each, the records of both teams speak for themselves. This rivalry is one of the most fiercely contested in the IPL and has produced some of the tournament’s most iconic moments.
 
From the MS Dhoni-led CSK defeating the Sachin Tendulkar-led Mumbai in the 2010 final to lift their first title, to the heated Pollard–Dwayne Bravo spat, and the controversial Shardul Thakur leg-before decision in recent times, this rivalry has seen it all.
 
This will be the 38th meeting between the two sides. Of the 37 matches played so far, Mumbai Indians have won 20.

  • CSK vs MI in IPL: Played – 37, CSK won – 17, MI won – 20
  • Most appearances in CSK vs MI in IPL: MS Dhoni – 36 mts, Ambati Rayudu – 31 mts, Suresh Raina – 30 mts
  • Most runs scored by a batter in CSK vs MI in IPL: Rohit Sharma – 805, Suresh Raina – 710, MS Dhoni – 675
  • Most wickets taken by a bowler in CSK vs MI in IPL: Dwayne Bravo – 35, Lasith Malinga – 31, Harbhajan Singh - 26

6:26 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: IPL’s most successful teams look to get back on track

The last three-year cycle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not been a fruitful one for its most successful franchises. Over the past three seasons, a pattern has emerged in the performances of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
 
Both teams endured a nightmare campaign in IPL 2022, finishing at the bottom of the table in ninth and tenth positions, respectively. However, they bounced back strongly in IPL 2023—MI reached Qualifier 2, while CSK emerged as the eventual champions.
 
IPL 2024, however, proved disappointing once again. Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table, while CSK narrowly missed out on a spot in the top four.
 
CSK in IPL 2022: Won – 4, Lost – 10, Win% - 28.5% | MI in IPL 2022: Won – 4, Lost – 10, Win% - 28.5%
CSK in IPL 2023: Won – 10, Lost – 5, Win% - 67% | MI in IPL 2023: Won – 9, Lost – 7, Win% - 56%
CSK in IPL 2024: Won – 7, Lost – 7, Win% - 50% | MI in IPL 2024: Won – 4, Lost – 10, Win% - 28.5%
Some call it El Clasico, others the biggest rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The battle between the two most successful teams—Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI)—kicked-off today in Chennai, when Ruturaj Gaikwad asked Mumbai to bat first in Match 4 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
 
Despite being one of the most successful teams in the IPL, Mumbai Indians’ record in their first match of the season is not encouraging, as they have often been slow starters in the world's biggest cricket league. They have won five titles and finished last twice. Since 2013, Mumbai have not won their opening fixture of the season even once in 12 attempts.
 
Interestingly, their last win in an opening fixture came against CSK at Chepauk in 2012, when debuting overseas opener Richard Levi scored a fifty and sealed the game for them.
 
Since then, they have not faced CSK at Chepauk in their opening fixture. This time around, they will look to repeat what they did in 2012 and, for a change, start the season with a win. 
 
MI in their first match of the season since IPL 2013: Mat - 12, Wins - 0, Losses – 12
 
IPL 2025: CSK vs MI Playing 11  
 
  CSK Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.
 
Impact Sub: Anshul Kamboj
 
MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.
 
Impact Sub: Vignesh Puthur
 
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav will take place at 3 PM IST today.
 
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
  The live telecast for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast CSK vs MI match with English commentary
 
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
 
The live streaming for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app. 
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 
   

Topics: Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

