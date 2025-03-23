CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Gaikwad wins toss, elects to bowl in Chennai
IPL 2025 live cricket score updates: Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai Indians as Hardik Pandya has been banned for a match due to slow over rate punishment from previous season.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Some call it El Clasico, others the biggest rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The battle between the two most successful teams—Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI)—kicked-off today in Chennai, when Ruturaj Gaikwad asked Mumbai to bat first in Match 4 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Despite being one of the most successful teams in the IPL, Mumbai Indians’ record in their first match of the season is not encouraging, as they have often been slow starters in the world's biggest cricket league. They have won five titles and finished last twice. Since 2013, Mumbai have not won their opening fixture of the season even once in 12 attempts.
Interestingly, their last win in an opening fixture came against CSK at Chepauk in 2012, when debuting overseas opener Richard Levi scored a fifty and sealed the game for them.
Since then, they have not faced CSK at Chepauk in their opening fixture. This time around, they will look to repeat what they did in 2012 and, for a change, start the season with a win.
MI in their first match of the season since IPL 2013: Mat - 12, Wins - 0, Losses – 12
IPL 2025: CSK vs MI Playing 11
CSK Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.
Impact Sub: Anshul Kamboj
MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.
Impact Sub: Vignesh Puthur
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav will take place at 3 PM IST today.
7:14 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Impact sub options for both the teams
Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed.
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma
7:08 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: MI's XI for today's match
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju
7:07 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Chennai's XI for today's match
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed
7:06 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are 4 overseas in MI's XI
Suryakumar Yadav, MI captain at the toss: "I am good with batting first. We had a lovely camp back home, we were here 2-3 days before. Both are unbelievable franchises in terms of achievements. I am sure it will be a good game. Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are the four overseas."
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and elects to bowl first at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
6:59 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mumbai's stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav are ready for the toss beside the 22 yards. Stay tuned for live toss updates
6:55 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES
The much-awaited toss is just five minutes away. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest update...
6:54 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction
CSK Playing 11 probables and impact sub: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj
MI Playing 11 probables and impact sub: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Robin Minz (wk), Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju/Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthur
6:50 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: What will be the playing 11?
Curran, Khaleel, Santner and Boult have marked their runups.
6:33 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Both teams face off in IPL’s ‘El Clasico’
The meeting between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) needs no introduction. With five IPL titles each, the records of both teams speak for themselves. This rivalry is one of the most fiercely contested in the IPL and has produced some of the tournament’s most iconic moments.
From the MS Dhoni-led CSK defeating the Sachin Tendulkar-led Mumbai in the 2010 final to lift their first title, to the heated Pollard–Dwayne Bravo spat, and the controversial Shardul Thakur leg-before decision in recent times, this rivalry has seen it all.
This will be the 38th meeting between the two sides. Of the 37 matches played so far, Mumbai Indians have won 20.
- CSK vs MI in IPL: Played – 37, CSK won – 17, MI won – 20
- Most appearances in CSK vs MI in IPL: MS Dhoni – 36 mts, Ambati Rayudu – 31 mts, Suresh Raina – 30 mts
- Most runs scored by a batter in CSK vs MI in IPL: Rohit Sharma – 805, Suresh Raina – 710, MS Dhoni – 675
- Most wickets taken by a bowler in CSK vs MI in IPL: Dwayne Bravo – 35, Lasith Malinga – 31, Harbhajan Singh - 26
6:26 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: IPL’s most successful teams look to get back on track
The last three-year cycle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not been a fruitful one for its most successful franchises. Over the past three seasons, a pattern has emerged in the performances of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Both teams endured a nightmare campaign in IPL 2022, finishing at the bottom of the table in ninth and tenth positions, respectively. However, they bounced back strongly in IPL 2023—MI reached Qualifier 2, while CSK emerged as the eventual champions.
IPL 2024, however, proved disappointing once again. Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table, while CSK narrowly missed out on a spot in the top four.
CSK in IPL 2022: Won – 4, Lost – 10, Win% - 28.5% | MI in IPL 2022: Won – 4, Lost – 10, Win% - 28.5%
CSK in IPL 2023: Won – 10, Lost – 5, Win% - 67% | MI in IPL 2023: Won – 9, Lost – 7, Win% - 56%
CSK in IPL 2024: Won – 7, Lost – 7, Win% - 50% | MI in IPL 2024: Won – 4, Lost – 10, Win% - 28.5%
6:20 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: MI full squad
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton,Robin Minz(w), Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur
6:19 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: CSK full squad
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
6:15 PM
IPL 2025 today's second match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of CSK vs MI match. Both the teams are playing their opening match and it is going to be a cracker of a game at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
As the first match of the underway here, Business Standard starts building up for the second matcj of the day, stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on CSK vs MI match.
