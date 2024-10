SRH's core is sorted

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up of IPL 2024, have finalised their five retentions for the upcoming season. Having previously secured deals with Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma, SRH has now added Travis Head and Nitish Reddy to complete their core roster.

It is now confirmed: the 43-year-old MS Dhoni will indeed continue his storied journey on the field. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be able to retain their iconic captain and five-time IPL champion for a modest sum of Rs 4 crore. This comes thanks to the reinstatement of a rule allowing Indian players, who have neither played international cricket in the past five years nor hold a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract, to be classified under a specific retention category.