IPL 2025 retention: RCB's full list of retained players and players' salary

Faf du Plessis and Alzzari Joseph among others have been released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction in November end. Check RCB's full list of retained and released players here

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their retained players for the IPL 2025 season with star batter Virat Kohli their top retention at Rs 21 Crore on Wednesday, October 31.
 
RCB have gone with just three retentions with the other two players being Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 Crore) and Yasha Dayal (Rs 5 Crore).
  This is also the indication that Kohli could be named as the captain of the team for IPL 2025. 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players
 
  • Virat Kohli: Rs 21 crore
  • Rajat Patidar: Rs 11 crore
  • Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore
 
Full list of released players by Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Player Nationality Role Price
Glenn Maxwell Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 11,00,00,000
Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹ 7,00,00,000
Mohammed Siraj Indian Bowler ₹ 7,00,00,000
Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 5,50,00,000
Anuj Rawat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 3,40,00,000
Mahipal Lomror Indian All-Rounder ₹ 95,00,000
Karn Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Suyash Prabhudessai Indian All-Rounder ₹ 30,00,000
Akash Deep Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Will Jacks Overseas Batter ₹ 3,20,00,000
Reece Topley Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,90,00,000
Himanshu Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Manoj Bhandage Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Vyshak Vijaykumar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Mayank Dagar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,80,00,000
Alzarri Joseph Overseas Bowler ₹ 11,50,00,000
Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000
Tom Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000
Saurav Chuahan Indian Batter ₹ 20,00,000
Swapnil Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

