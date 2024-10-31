IPL 2025 retention: RCB's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their retained players for the IPL 2025 season with star batter Virat Kohli their top retention at Rs 21 Crore on Wednesday, October 31.
RCB have gone with just three retentions with the other two players being Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 Crore) and Yasha Dayal (Rs 5 Crore).This is also the indication that Kohli could be named as the captain of the team for IPL 2025.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players
- Virat Kohli: Rs 21 crore
- Rajat Patidar: Rs 11 crore
- Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore
|Full list of released players by Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Glenn Maxwell
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 11,00,00,000
|Faf Du Plessis
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 7,00,00,000
|Mohammed Siraj
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 7,00,00,000
|Dinesh Karthik
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 5,50,00,000
|Anuj Rawat
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 3,40,00,000
|Mahipal Lomror
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 95,00,000
|Karn Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 30,00,000
|Akash Deep
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Will Jacks
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹ 3,20,00,000
|Reece Topley
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 1,90,00,000
|Himanshu Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Manoj Bhandage
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Mayank Dagar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,80,00,000
|Alzarri Joseph
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 11,50,00,000
|Lockie Ferguson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Tom Curran
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Saurav Chuahan
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 20,00,000
|Swapnil Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000