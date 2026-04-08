IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The caravan of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will return to Kolkata’s Eden Gardens for match 15 of the season between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday, April 9.

The hosts KKR will be walking into the match with some confidence on their side after securing their first points in their last game vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) as a result of a washout.

However, KKR, despite getting the point, were in a tough spot in the match as they were reduced to 25 for 2 at the 3.4-over mark. The three-time champions are struggling with the form of their bowlers, conceding 220-plus runs in the two completed matches they have played so far, and will be hoping for a better return from them on Thursday vs LSG.

IPL 2026 Match 14, DC vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING On the other hand, LSG, after starting their season with a tough loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), came back stronger and beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their second game with an easy five-wicket win. LSG’s biggest concern in the KKR game will be the form of their top order. However, with a strong middle order and an in-form bowling attack, LSG will fancy their chances to secure their second consecutive win of the season and hopefully get into the top four in the points table.

IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni

KKR vs LSG head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

KKR won: 2

LSG won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026 match on April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants live toss, KKR vs LSG telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 9 (Thursday) in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in match 15 of IPL 2026 on April 9 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs LSG take place?

The live toss for the KKR vs LSG cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 9.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match in India?