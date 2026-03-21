IPL 2026: Kolkata's bowling lacks the fear factor this year - R Ashwin

Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack no longer carries the same aura of fear and the "novelty factor" around their mystery spinners have faded, says former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Analysing the strength and weakness of KKR ahead of the IPL, Ashwin said India spinner Varun Chakravarthy will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

"I don't think oppositions will be worried after looking at KKR's bowling attack. I think the mystery factory, the novelty factor, and the fear, that particular facet, would have gone. Earlier, batters used to go to the analyst's room, watch the bowler's hand, or just look to take a single," Ashwin told on his YouTube channel.

"Varun is at a stage in his career where he has to find answers. But, it is natural for every cricketer's progress and his career. I think the novelty factor is out," he said. Ashwin also noted that seasoned all-rounder Sunil Narine's effectiveness has diminished, particularly with restrictions on his variations. "Sunil Narine also cannot bowl the faster ball anymore, because of his action. Eden Gardens is a small ground, so now it becomes easy for the opposition to say, 'Hey, you know what, here is a team that is not going to make me scared, so let us go after them'," he added.

Ashwin stressed that without the element of surprise, KKR's bowlers could find it increasingly difficult to contain aggressive batting line-ups, especially on smaller grounds. The legendary Indian spinner further noted that injuries and personnel changes have weakened the bowling unit since the auction. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 news: KKR dealt another injury blow; Akashdeep ruled out - Report "After the auction, I had said that KKR's bowling attack is solid. But now, Mustafizur Rahman is not there. (Matheesha) Pathirana's injury is there, Harshit Rana has been ruled out," he said. "KKR have the blessing of Blessing Muzarabani. He has worked hard and I am excited to see them, but with all the injuries plaguing them, somebody has to do the heavy lifting. I can't see anyone who can do that." In a latest setback, KKR also lost the services of India seamer Akash Deep for the entire season.

Ashwin also touched upon the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who had lead KKR to the their third title victory in 2024, but was let go by the team. "Korbo is there, Lorbo is there, but I don't think Jeetbo is there. KKR won the title three times, twice under Gautam Gambhir and once under Shreyas Iyer. Now that I think about it, with Shreyas Iyer, you had a qualifying opportunity that went to another team," Ashwin said. "Shreyas Iyer's captaincy history is compelling. KKR's loss ended up being PBKS' gain." Iyer had joined Punjab Kings and guided them to their first IPL final in a decade last year.

Ashwin said teams should have the right to deduct a player's money if he is not able to fulfil his role. "There is a question about Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl all four overs? That is also a possibility. In this scenario, the Australian board is saying to Green that he can play in the IPL, but Test cricket is very important for us, so you can play only this much of workload," Ashwin said. "IPL teams also should have an opportunity where if he bowls only two overs, then they should deduct (Rs) 2 crores. Why not? If he (a player) is not able to deliver his four overs, then you should have the right to cut their money, right?" "When you came into the IPL auction, the expectation was that you will bowl all four overs, and also bat. If there is no restriction on bowling, then great, but if there is restriction the team should be allowed to cut from the contract money," Ashwin elaborated.