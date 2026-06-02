RCB's Tim David banned for one match in IPL 2027 after disciplinary breach

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David was on Monday suspended for one match next season apart from being handed a fine of 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the final against Gujarat Titans here.

The 30-year-old David collected two demerit points for his offence and has now accumulated five demerit points which amounts to suspension of one game, the IPL said in a statement.

It is the third instance of the Australian cricketer breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct this season, with the tournament coming to an end on Sunday after RCB won their second title on the trot, beating GT by five wickets in the final.

"Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee and has also accumulated two Demerit Points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials," the IPL said. "David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match." David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath, after he was found guilty of throwing an ice bag "aggressively" in the direction of on-field umpire Nitin Menon.