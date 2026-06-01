IPL 2026: Kohli proved technique and temperament still matter, says Sharma

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes the batting great's IPL performance in the final was a timely reminder that technique and temperament remain as relevant as power-hitting in the shortest format.

Kohli once again delivered on the biggest stage as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defended their IPL title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, extending his remarkable run of consistency in a format increasingly dominated by ultra-aggressive batting.

Kohli struck an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, as RCB chased down GT's 155 for 8 in 18 overs.

Calling his former ward's performance "excellent" and "brilliant", Sharma said Kohli's innings offered an important lesson for young cricketers. "That is a lesson for the youngsters to understand that it's not about power-hitting only, not about hitting sixes only. If you are good with the technique, you can always score big and that is what Virat showed today also," Sharma told PTI Videos. "If you have good technique, good temperament... that is what he has been doing for so long for his franchise as well as for Indian cricket. He has won so many matches for India showing this type of batting and he is an example for the youngsters to understand and learn how T20 cricket is played." Kohli's latest title-winning effort came in a season in which he crossed the 600-run mark for the fourth consecutive year despite playing very little T20 cricket outside the IPL.

Sharma attributed that longevity to Kohli's relentless drive and match-winning mindset. "He has been a champion player. Everybody knows the amount of matches he has won for the country and that is why everybody admires him because he is a sort of player who likes to win matches on his own and he always keeps his team before himself. "That is why he is the most loved cricketer in the world. He is the most loved cricketer in India. He is an inspiration for all the youngsters and he has been so consistent throughout his life," he said. With Kohli set to return to ODI cricket this month in the home series against Afghanistan, Sharma said the former India captain continues to set benchmarks through his fitness and professionalism.