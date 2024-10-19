India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: IND in need of another partnership

On Day 4 of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Indian batters would look to get another good partnership to cut back New Zealand's lead even further today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A spirited batting display by the Indian top order has given India a platform to build upon.

Virat and Sarfaraz's 136-run stand has India trailing by just 125 runs now.However, with Kohli departing on the very last ball, the hosts will look to build another strong partnership on day 4

India 2nd innings scorecard at stumps on Day 3 -



India 2nd Inning 231-3 (49 ov) CRR:4.71 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal st TA Blundell b AY Patel 35 52 6 0 67.31 Rohit Sharma (C) b AY Patel 52 63 8 1 82.54 Virat Kohli c TA Blundell b G Phillips 70 102 8 1 68.63 Sarfaraz Khan Not out 70 78 7 3 89.74 Extras 4 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 231 (3 wkts, 49 Ov) Yet to Bat KL Rahul,Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Ravichandran Ashwin,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Bowler O M R W NB ECO Tim Southee 7 1 22 0 0 3.14 Matt Henry 11 1 52 0 1 4.73 William O'Rourke 11 1 48 0 0 4.36 Ajaz Patel 12 2 70 2 0 5.83 Glenn Phillips 8 1 36 1 0 4.5

Bengaluru weather update: While the forecast shows cloudy weather throughout the day, chances of rain are very low, promising the fans another good day of cricket.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 live telecast in India

Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 live streaming in India

JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website.



Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 live score and match updates here.