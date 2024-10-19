Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: IND in need of another partnership
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: With Kohli departing on the very last ball, the hosts will look to build another strong partnership on day 4.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
On Day 4 of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Indian batters would look to get another good partnership to cut back New Zealand's lead even further today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A spirited batting display by the Indian top order has given India a platform to build upon.

Virat and Sarfaraz's 136-run stand has India trailing by just 125 runs now.However, with Kohli departing on the very last ball, the hosts will look to build another strong partnership on day 4

India 2nd innings scorecard at stumps on Day 3 - 
 

India 2nd Inning
231-3 (49 ov) CRR:4.71
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal st TA Blundell b AY Patel 35 52 6 0 67.31
Rohit Sharma (C) b AY Patel 52 63 8 1 82.54
Virat Kohli c TA Blundell b G Phillips 70 102 8 1 68.63
Sarfaraz Khan Not out 70 78 7 3 89.74
Extras 4 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 231 (3 wkts, 49 Ov)
Yet to Bat KL Rahul,Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Ravichandran Ashwin,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Tim Southee 7 1 22 0 0 3.14
Matt Henry 11 1 52 0 1 4.73
William O'Rourke 11 1 48 0 0 4.36
Ajaz Patel 12 2 70 2 0 5.83
Glenn Phillips 8 1 36 1 0 4.5

Bengaluru weather update: While the forecast shows cloudy weather throughout the day, chances of rain are very low, promising the fans another good day of cricket.

Key Events

9:42 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 261/3 after 54 overs

Over Summary  1 0 0 4 L1 4; IND 261/3 after 54 overs; Pant 5 (9), Sarfaraz 93 (99) 

Henry continues the attack and gives 11 runs off the over.

9:36 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 251/3 after 53 overs

Over Summary  0 1lb 4 0 0 1; IND 251/3 after 53 overs; Pant 1 (5), Sarfaraz 88 (96) 
O'Rourke continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Sarfaraz with a single.
 
Ball 5 - Sarfaraz tries to hit it towards deep backward sq. leg but no run.
 
Ball 4 - Sarfaraz blocks another delivery
 
Ball 3 - The ball edges Sarfaraz's bat and finds the gap through the slip and the wicketkeeper for a FOUR
 
Ball 2 - Pant directs the ball towards deep back square leg for a single. leg byes.
 
Ball 1 - Pant tried to make room but gets a short delivery and blocks it off awkwardly.

9:30 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 245/3 after 52 overs

Over Summary  0 1 0 0 4 0; IND 245/3 after 512 overs; Pant 1 (3), Sarfaraz 83 (92) 
Henry continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Sarfaraz is loving the deep back point as another ball is directed for a FOUR
 
Ball 4 - Sarfaraz blocks another delivery
 
Ball 3 - A weak LBW shout after the ball hits Sarfaraz on the pads. No interest from the umpire.
 
Ball 2 - Pant directs the ball towards deep square for a single.
 
Ball 1 - First ball left by Pant who is assessing the field for now.

9:25 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 240/3 after 51 overs

Over Summary  4 0 0 0 4 0; IND 240/3 after 51 overs; Pant 0 (1), Sarfaraz 79 (88) 
O'Rourke continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Sarfaraz utilizes the field to perfection. Another ball placed towards the deep back point boundary for a FOUR.
 
Ball 4 - O'Rourke bowls a wide delivery which bounces high after and wide from Sarfaraz.
 
Ball 3 - Another leave by the batter on a similar delivery.
 
Ball 2 - Sarfaraz leaves the next delivery coming in.
 
Ball 1 - Sarfaraz lifts it above the slips towards the third man boundary for a FOUR

9:20 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 232/3 after 50 overs

Over Summary  0 0 0 0 1 0; IND 232/3 after 50 overs; Pant 0 (1), Sarfaraz 71 (83) 
Matt Henry continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Pant blocks off the last ball.
 
Ball 5 - Sarfaraz takes a single towards backward sq. leg. Pant on strike.
 
Ball 4 - Sarfaraz not in a hurry as he blocks another one.
 
Ball 3 - Another block by Sarfaraz.
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Henry hits Sarfaraz on the gloves

9:10 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand 1st test is about to begin as India look to build onto their total on the day in Bengaluru

9:01 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Overnight rain in Bengaluru

There has been some overnight rain in Bengaluru but the players are training on the ground right now which indicates that there won't be any delay in the proceedings. 

8:51 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kuldeep optimistic for Day 4

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav who managed to take 3 wickets in the 1st innings is optimistic about India being able to post a defendable total on the day against the Kiwis.

8:43 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good show from Sarfaraz on day 3

Sarfaraz Khan took his chance with both hands as he produced a brilliant batting display for Team India on day 3 and partnered Virat Kohli in reducing New Zealand's lead to a good extent. His unbeaten 70 so far has been crucial for the hosts.

8:31 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Who will start the day with Sarfaraz Khan?

After the dismissal of set batter Virat Kohli on the very last ball of Day 3, it be probably be RIshabh Pant who will come on to bat alongside Sarfaraz Khan and try and get India to a good total in Bengaluru.

8:21 AM

1st Test Day 4 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India look to post strong total

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4. With Team India looking to post a defendable total at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, fans would love to witness another run fest in Bengaluru and possibly a win for the hosts in this contest later on as well. India currently trail by 125 runs after a brilliant partnership by Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan before Virat lost his wicket on the very last ball of the day's play yesterday.
First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

