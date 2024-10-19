India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: IND in need of another partnership

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: With Kohli departing on the very last ball, the hosts will look to build another strong partnership on day 4.
On Day 4 of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Indian batters would look to get another good partnership to cut back New Zealand's lead even further today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A spirited batting display by the Indian top order has given India a platform to build upon.
Virat and Sarfaraz's 136-run stand has India trailing by just 125 runs now.However, with Kohli departing on the very last ball, the hosts will look to build another strong partnership on day 4
India 2nd innings scorecard at stumps on Day 3 -
|India 2nd Inning
|231-3 (49 ov) CRR:4.71
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|st TA Blundell b AY Patel
|35
|52
|6
|0
|67.31
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|b AY Patel
|52
|63
|8
|1
|82.54
|Virat Kohli
|c TA Blundell b G Phillips
|70
|102
|8
|1
|68.63
|Sarfaraz Khan
|Not out
|70
|78
|7
|3
|89.74
|Extras
|4 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|231 (3 wkts, 49 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|KL Rahul,Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Ravichandran Ashwin,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Tim Southee
|7
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3.14
|Matt Henry
|11
|1
|52
|0
|1
|4.73
|William O'Rourke
|11
|1
|48
|0
|0
|4.36
|Ajaz Patel
|12
|2
|70
|2
|0
|5.83
|Glenn Phillips
|8
|1
|36
|1
|0
|4.5
Bengaluru weather update: While the forecast shows cloudy weather throughout the day, chances of rain are very low, promising the fans another good day of cricket.
First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 8:17 AM IST