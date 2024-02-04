IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: England need quick wickets in Vizag

The day 3 of Vizag Test will be the litmus test for the England's bazball approach as India will not look to repeat the mistake in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. If England manages to snafule two wickets in the first session of play then only they have a chance in the Vizag Test. Given India don't want to repeat the mistakes of in the previous two batting innings, throwing the wickets away after getting set, during the India vs England Test series. India resumed from 28-0 with Rohit Sharma and first innings double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. India vs England 2nd Test scorecards England 1st innings scorecard India 1st Inning 396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Bairstow b J Anderson 209 290 19 7 72.07 Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91 Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76 Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44 Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94 Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91 Ravichandran Ashwin c BT Foakes b J Anderson 20 37 4 0 54.05 Kuldeep Yadav Not out 8 42 0 0 19.05 Jasprit Bumrah c J Root b R Ahmed 6 9 1 0 66.67 Mukesh Kumar c J Root b S Bashir 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO James Anderson 25 4 47 3 1 1.88 Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07 Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11 Shoaib Bashir 38 1 138 3 0 3.63 Rehan Ahmed 17 2 65 3 0 3.82 India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Telecast Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary. India vs England 2nd test Day 3 Live streaming Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages. Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score and match updates here