IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: England need quick wickets in Vizag

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score update: India has resumed their second innings from 28-0 with Rohit Sharma and first innings double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

Abhishek Kumar Singh New Delhi
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
The day 3 of Vizag Test will be the litmus test for the England's bazball approach as India will not look to repeat the mistake in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. If England manages to snafule two wickets in the first session of play  then only they have a chance in the Vizag Test. Given India don't want to repeat the mistakes of in the previous two batting innings, throwing the wickets away after getting set, during the India vs England Test series. 
India resumed from 28-0 with Rohit Sharma and first innings double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.
India vs England 2nd Test scorecards
England 1st innings scorecard
India 1st Inning
396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Bairstow b J Anderson 209 290 19 7 72.07
Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15
Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91
Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76
Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44
Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94
Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91
Ravichandran Ashwin c BT Foakes b J Anderson 20 37 4 0 54.05
Kuldeep Yadav Not out 8 42 0 0 19.05
Jasprit Bumrah c J Root b R Ahmed 6 9 1 0 66.67
Mukesh Kumar c J Root b S Bashir 0 3 0 0 0
Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
James Anderson 25 4 47 3 1 1.88
Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07
Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11
Shoaib Bashir 38 1 138 3 0 3.63
Rehan Ahmed 17 2 65 3 0 3.82
 
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score and match updates here

Key Events

9:31 AM

Play resumes on Day 3

9:30 AM

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live action begins

9:15 AM

Why does Ganguly question rank turners in India?

9:03 AM

Jaiswal would be key today

9:01 AM

Bumrah reacts to Stokes’ reaction

8:46 AM

More in the mind than on the field for Bumrah

8:29 AM

Bumrah doesn’t look at the numbers

8:21 AM

Welcome to Day 3 at Vizag

9:31 AM

Play resumes on Day 3

 
The play has resumed on Day three of the second Test as the Indian openers are out in the middle and so are the English players. 
 

9:30 AM

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live action begins

The Day 3 proceedings have started in Vizag. Crucial day for Bazball and will India batters repeat the first innings' mistake.

9:15 AM

Why does Ganguly question rank turners in India?

 
Former India captain and BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that he believes Indian bowlers are capable of taking 20 wickets without rank turners. 
 
"When I see Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Mukesh bowl, I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in Indiamy conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game. They will get 20 wickets on any surface with Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep and Axar,” he said. 
 
 

9:03 AM

Jaiswal would be key today

 
Yashasvi Jaiswal is going to be key today for India as he will continue from where he left in the first innings, scoring his maiden double ton. England on the other hand would look for wickets. 
 
The left-handed Mumbaikar is unbeaten on 15 off 17 balls. 
 

9:01 AM

Bumrah reacts to Stokes’ reaction

 
Ben Stokes looked surprised and befuddled by the ball which got him bowled. Bumrah, the bowler had no idea what made Stokes react like that. 
 
“The ball was reversing consistently; I was looking for an away swinger, but it straightened and probably that was the reaction as he too thought the ball would go away. Because in the first match, when the shine was on the outside, he stepped out and the ball did go the other way. I am really happy that we got him at that stage because he is a dangerous batter,” Bumrah, the Indian vice-captain said about removing the opposition skipper. 

Bumrah also reached many milestones during his spell of 6/45
 

8:46 AM

More in the mind than on the field for Bumrah

 
Talking about the process that Jasprit Bumrah follows as a bowler, the pacer said, “It is more in the mind, you have played a lot of cricket, and you possess the skills, but you are as good as your mind lets you be. I try to stay in the present and not look too far ahead. I try to focus over by over, and these are my mental preparations for the game, if I see too far ahead rather than focusing on what to do now, sometimes I tend to commit mistakes.”
 

8:29 AM

Bumrah doesn’t look at the numbers

 
Jasprit Bumnrah, the hero of the second day for India, said that he doesn’t look at the numbers to make sure that he doesn’t put undue pressure on himself. 
 
“I don't look at numbers, it adds unnecessary pressure on you as an individual. When I was a youngster, I used to put a lot of pressure on myself regarding numbers, but it doesn't make a difference, it only adds extra baggage,” Bumrah told the broadcasters.  
 
“I am enjoying it, I always wanted to play this format and when you are doing it, it feels even better. As a kid, I used to watch a lot of spells, including Zak Bhai’s (Zaheer Khan) and see the ball reversing and now doing that for the country, there is no better feeling than this,” he added.
 

8:21 AM

Welcome to Day 3 at Vizag

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the India vs England 2nd Test from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. India leads by 171 with all 10 wickets intact in the second innings. Stay tuned to Business Standard to follow all the live updates of the game. 
 
First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

