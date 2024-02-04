IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: England need quick wickets in Vizag

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score update: India has resumed their second innings from 28-0 with Rohit Sharma and first innings double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.
India 1st Inning 396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Bairstow b J Anderson 209 290 19 7 72.07 Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91 Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76 Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44 Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94 Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91 Ravichandran Ashwin c BT Foakes b J Anderson 20 37 4 0 54.05 Kuldeep Yadav Not out 8 42 0 0 19.05 Jasprit Bumrah c J Root b R Ahmed 6 9 1 0 66.67 Mukesh Kumar c J Root b S Bashir 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO James Anderson 25 4 47 3 1 1.88 Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07 Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11 Shoaib Bashir 38 1 138 3 0 3.63 Rehan Ahmed 17 2 65 3 0 3.82
First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 8:22 AM IST