IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: England need quick wickets in Vizag

The day 3 of Vizag Test will be the litmus test for the England's bazball approach as India will not look to repeat the mistake in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. If England manages to snafule two wickets in the first session of play then only they have a chance in the Vizag Test. Given India don't want to repeat the mistakes of in the previous two batting innings, throwing the wickets away after getting set, during the India vs England Test series.

India will resume from 28-0 with Rohit Sharma and first innings double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

England 1st Inning 253-10 (55.5 ov) CRR:4.53 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c S Iyer b A Patel 76 78 11 2 97.44 Ben Duckett c RM Patidar b K Yadav 21 17 4 0 123.53 Ollie Pope b J Bumrah 23 55 2 0 41.82 Joe Root c S Gill b J Bumrah 5 10 1 0 50 Jonny Bairstow c S Gill b J Bumrah 25 39 4 0 64.1 Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 47 54 5 1 87.04 Ben Foakes (WK) b K Yadav 6 10 1 0 60 Rehan Ahmed c S Gill b K Yadav 6 15 1 0 40 Tom Hartley c S Gill b J Bumrah 21 24 2 1 87.5 James Anderson lbw b J Bumrah 6 19 1 0 31.58 Shoaib Bashir Not out 8 15 1 0 53.33 Extras 9 (b 7, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 253 (10 wkts, 55.5 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 15.5 5 45 6 0 2.84 Mukesh Kumar 7 1 44 0 1 6.29 Kuldeep Yadav 17 1 71 3 0 4.18 Ravichandran Ashwin 12 0 61 0 0 5.08 Axar Patel 4 0 24 1 0 6

India 1st Inning 396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Bairstow b J Anderson 209 290 19 7 72.07 Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91 Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76 Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44 Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94 Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91 Ravichandran Ashwin c BT Foakes b J Anderson 20 37 4 0 54.05 Kuldeep Yadav Not out 8 42 0 0 19.05 Jasprit Bumrah c J Root b R Ahmed 6 9 1 0 66.67 Mukesh Kumar c J Root b S Bashir 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO James Anderson 25 4 47 3 1 1.88 Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07 Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11 Shoaib Bashir 38 1 138 3 0 3.63 Rehan Ahmed 17 2 65 3 0 3.82



Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages.

