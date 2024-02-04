Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: England need quick wickets in Vizag

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score update: India will resume from 28-0 with Rohit Sharma and first innings double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

The day 3 of Vizag Test will be the litmus test for the England's bazball approach as India will not look to repeat the mistake in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. If England manages to snafule two wickets in the first session of play  then only they have a chance in the Vizag Test. Given India don't want to repeat the mistakes of in the previous two batting innings, throwing the wickets away after getting set, during the India vs England Test series. 

India will resume from 28-0 with Rohit Sharma and first innings double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

India vs England 2nd Test scorecards

England 1st innings scorecard

England 1st Inning
253-10 (55.5 ov) CRR:4.53
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c S Iyer b A Patel 76 78 11 2 97.44
Ben Duckett c RM Patidar b K Yadav 21 17 4 0 123.53
Ollie Pope b J Bumrah 23 55 2 0 41.82
Joe Root c S Gill b J Bumrah 5 10 1 0 50
Jonny Bairstow c S Gill b J Bumrah 25 39 4 0 64.1
Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 47 54 5 1 87.04
Ben Foakes (WK) b K Yadav 6 10 1 0 60
Rehan Ahmed c S Gill b K Yadav 6 15 1 0 40
Tom Hartley c S Gill b J Bumrah 21 24 2 1 87.5
James Anderson lbw b J Bumrah 6 19 1 0 31.58
Shoaib Bashir Not out 8 15 1 0 53.33
Extras 9 (b 7, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 253 (10 wkts, 55.5 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 15.5 5 45 6 0 2.84
Mukesh Kumar 7 1 44 0 1 6.29
Kuldeep Yadav 17 1 71 3 0 4.18
Ravichandran Ashwin 12 0 61 0 0 5.08
Axar Patel 4 0 24 1 0 6

India 1st innings scorecard

India 1st Inning
396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Bairstow b J Anderson 209 290 19 7 72.07
Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15
Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91
Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76
Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44
Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94
Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91
Ravichandran Ashwin c BT Foakes b J Anderson 20 37 4 0 54.05
Kuldeep Yadav Not out 8 42 0 0 19.05
Jasprit Bumrah c J Root b R Ahmed 6 9 1 0 66.67
Mukesh Kumar c J Root b S Bashir 0 3 0 0 0
Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
James Anderson 25 4 47 3 1 1.88
Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07
Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11
Shoaib Bashir 38 1 138 3 0 3.63
Rehan Ahmed 17 2 65 3 0 3.82

 
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3  Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 2nd test Day 3  Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3  proceedings in multiple languages.

Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score and match updates here


8:29 AM

Bumrah doesn’t look at the numbers

 
Jasprit Bumnrah, the hero of the second day for India, said that he doesn’t look at the numbers to make sure that he doesn’t put undue pressure on himself. 
 
“I don't look at numbers, it adds unnecessary pressure on you as an individual. When I was a youngster, I used to put a lot of pressure on myself regarding numbers, but it doesn't make a difference, it only adds extra baggage,” Bumrah told the broadcasters.  
 
“I am enjoying it, I always wanted to play this format and when you are doing it, it feels even better. As a kid, I used to watch a lot of spells, including Zak Bhai’s (Zaheer Khan) and see the ball reversing and now doing that for the country, there is no better feeling than this,” he added.
 
8:21 AM

Welcome to Day 3 at Vizag

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the India vs England 2nd Test from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. India leads by 171 with all 10 wickets intact in the second innings. Stay tuned to Business Standard to follow all the live updates of the game. 
 
Topics : Shubman Gill India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket Ben Stokes Joe Root Jonny Bairstow Ben Foakes kuldeep yadav Shreyas Iyer R Ashwin Axar Patel cricket broadcast sports broadcasting BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

