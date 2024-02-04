IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: England need quick wickets in Vizag
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score update: India will resume from 28-0 with Rohit Sharma and first innings double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.
Abhishek Kumar Singh New Delhi
The day 3 of Vizag Test will be the litmus test for the England's bazball approach as India will not look to repeat the mistake in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. If England manages to snafule two wickets in the first session of play then only they have a chance in the Vizag Test. Given India don't want to repeat the mistakes of in the previous two batting innings, throwing the wickets away after getting set, during the India vs England Test series.
India vs England 2nd Test scorecards
England 1st innings scorecard
|England 1st Inning
|253-10 (55.5 ov) CRR:4.53
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c S Iyer b A Patel
|76
|78
|11
|2
|97.44
|Ben Duckett
|c RM Patidar b K Yadav
|21
|17
|4
|0
|123.53
|Ollie Pope
|b J Bumrah
|23
|55
|2
|0
|41.82
|Joe Root
|c S Gill b J Bumrah
|5
|10
|1
|0
|50
|Jonny Bairstow
|c S Gill b J Bumrah
|25
|39
|4
|0
|64.1
|Ben Stokes (C)
|b J Bumrah
|47
|54
|5
|1
|87.04
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|b K Yadav
|6
|10
|1
|0
|60
|Rehan Ahmed
|c S Gill b K Yadav
|6
|15
|1
|0
|40
|Tom Hartley
|c S Gill b J Bumrah
|21
|24
|2
|1
|87.5
|James Anderson
|lbw b J Bumrah
|6
|19
|1
|0
|31.58
|Shoaib Bashir
|Not out
|8
|15
|1
|0
|53.33
|Extras
|9 (b 7, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|253 (10 wkts, 55.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|15.5
|5
|45
|6
|0
|2.84
|Mukesh Kumar
|7
|1
|44
|0
|1
|6.29
|Kuldeep Yadav
|17
|1
|71
|3
|0
|4.18
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|12
|0
|61
|0
|0
|5.08
|Axar Patel
|4
|0
|24
|1
|0
|6
India 1st innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Bairstow b J Anderson
|209
|290
|19
|7
|72.07
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c OJD Pope b S Bashir
|14
|41
|0
|0
|34.15
|Shubman Gill
|c BT Foakes b J Anderson
|34
|46
|5
|0
|73.91
|Shreyas Iyer
|c BT Foakes b TW Hartley
|27
|59
|3
|0
|45.76
|Rajat Patidar
|b R Ahmed
|32
|72
|3
|0
|44.44
|Axar Patel
|c R Ahmed b S Bashir
|27
|51
|4
|0
|52.94
|Kona Srikar Bharat (WK)
|c S Bashir b R Ahmed
|17
|23
|2
|1
|73.91
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c BT Foakes b J Anderson
|20
|37
|4
|0
|54.05
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Not out
|8
|42
|0
|0
|19.05
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c J Root b R Ahmed
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|Mukesh Kumar
|c J Root b S Bashir
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|James Anderson
|25
|4
|47
|3
|1
|1.88
|Joe Root
|14
|0
|71
|0
|0
|5.07
|Tom Hartley
|18
|2
|74
|1
|0
|4.11
|Shoaib Bashir
|38
|1
|138
|3
|0
|3.63
|Rehan Ahmed
|17
|2
|65
|3
|0
|3.82
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 2nd test Day 3 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score and match updates here
8:29 AM
Bumrah doesn’t look at the numbers
Jasprit Bumnrah, the hero of the second day for India, said that he doesn’t look at the numbers to make sure that he doesn’t put undue pressure on himself.
“I don't look at numbers, it adds unnecessary pressure on you as an individual. When I was a youngster, I used to put a lot of pressure on myself regarding numbers, but it doesn't make a difference, it only adds extra baggage,” Bumrah told the broadcasters.
“I am enjoying it, I always wanted to play this format and when you are doing it, it feels even better. As a kid, I used to watch a lot of spells, including Zak Bhai’s (Zaheer Khan) and see the ball reversing and now doing that for the country, there is no better feeling than this,” he added.
8:21 AM
Welcome to Day 3 at Vizag
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the India vs England 2nd Test from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. India leads by 171 with all 10 wickets intact in the second innings. Stay tuned to Business Standard to follow all the live updates of the game.
