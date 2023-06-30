Home / Cricket / News / Ajit Agarkar likely to become BCCI chief selector; board to hike salary

The position has been vacant since former chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned in February

BS Web Team

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Former Indian all-rounder Ajit Agarkar is set to become the chief selector, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to increase the salary of the chairman of the selection committee, reported the Indian Express.
The position has been vacant since former chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned in February. Sharma was in the middle of a sting operation and had to leave abruptly, it added.

Given the current remuneration of the BCCI chief selector, which is Rs 1 crore per year, the apex board was unable to attract any big names, despite former cricketers earning much more from commentary and other roles.
According to the report, Agarkar is set to become the next chief selector after the BCCI promised him a raise in his annual salary. It has also been reported that Agarkar has applied for the position and is the front-runner, given the lack of big names among the applicants.

The cricketer recently stepped down as assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals and will now take over as chairman of the selection committee.
Agarkar was the former Mumbai captain and has represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20s. The 45-year-old was a member of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

To be considered for the position of chief selector, a candidate must have played at least seven Test matches, 30 first-class games, or 10 ODI matches and 20 first-class matches, according to the BCCI's criteria.
The candidate must have also retired five years ago in order to be elected as a chief selector.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

