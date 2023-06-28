Home / Cricket / News / CWC Qualifier: West Indies can still make the ODI World Cup; here's how

CWC Qualifier: West Indies can still make the ODI World Cup; here's how

In super six, the teams from group A will play against the three teams from group B and West Indies would not only have to win all their matches but hope for many more permutations and combinations

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nicholas Poora and Daren Sammy from West Indies Cricket Team during the CWC Qualifier 2023. Photo: Twitter/WindiesCricket

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Indies fans all around the world are distraught after their team’s back-to-back losses against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. However, all might not be lost as the Windies are still in with a chance to qualify for the ODI World Cup if things fall in the right place for them during the super six. 
What is the super six format for the CWC Qualifier?

The CWC Qualifier started with 10 teams divided into two groups of five each. The top three teams from each group made it to the super six. Those three teams carried their points against the other two teams from their group to the super six.  
For example, Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies qualified for the super six from group A. Since Zimbabwe won against both Netherlands and Windies, they have carried four points to the super six and the points table will show two matches played and four points collected as each win accounts for two points. 

The Netherlands which won against West Indies will carry two points and the Men in Maroon will carry none as they did not win any game against either Zimbabwe or the Dutch. 
In the super six, the teams from group A will play against the three teams from group B. 

How can West Indies still make it to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup?
Sri Lanka lose all their super six matches

West Indies will have to win all three matches of the super six for starters. Once they have won their three games, they will reach six points and Sri Lanka can reach a maximum of eight points. They will then hope that the Lankans also lose to Zimbabwe, reducing their total number of points earned to six. And finally, they would hope that the team from Asia lose to the Netherlands as well. 
Apart from that they would also hope that Zimbabwe win against Scotland as well to nullify even their chances of reaching six points. At the same point, the West Indian team would hope that Scotland beat the Netherlands as well. And their final wish would be a win for Oman against the Netherlands. 

If all this happens, West Indies will finish with six points, Zimbabwe with 10 and Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Scotland with four points each. It will then send Zimbabwe and Windies through to the CWC Qualifier final as well as the ODI World Cup.
If Sri Lanka don’t lose all their games, Zimbabwe would have to

What if Sri Lanka don’t lose to the Netherlands and Zimbabwe? In that case, the West Indies would have to hope that Zimbabwe lose all their super six games and the Netherlands lose against Sri Lanka and Oman but win against Scotland. Only then can West Indies go through alongside Sri Lanka. 

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

Ashes Test: Bairstow pulls away Just Stop Oil protesters from Lord's pitch

World Cup fever: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad

Ashes 2nd Test preview: England to test Australia by pace at green Lord's

CWC Qualifier Day 10 Report: Sterling Stirling stuns UAE, SL pin Scotland

CWC Qualifier: Is it the end of the road for West Indies in longer formats?

Topics :Cricket World Cup QualifierICC ODI World Cup 2023West Indies cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamZimbabweNetherlands

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story