CWC Qualifier: West Indies can still make the ODI World Cup; here's how



What is the super six format for the CWC Qualifier? West Indies fans all around the world are distraught after their team’s back-to-back losses against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. However, all might not be lost as the Windies are still in with a chance to qualify for the ODI World Cup if things fall in the right place for them during the super six.



For example, Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies qualified for the super six from group A. Since Zimbabwe won against both Netherlands and Windies, they have carried four points to the super six and the points table will show two matches played and four points collected as each win accounts for two points. The CWC Qualifier started with 10 teams divided into two groups of five each. The top three teams from each group made it to the super six. Those three teams carried their points against the other two teams from their group to the super six.



In the super six, the teams from group A will play against the three teams from group B. The Netherlands which won against West Indies will carry two points and the Men in Maroon will carry none as they did not win any game against either Zimbabwe or the Dutch.

How can West Indies still make it to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup?

Sri Lanka lose all their super six matches



Apart from that they would also hope that Zimbabwe win against Scotland as well to nullify even their chances of reaching six points. At the same point, the West Indian team would hope that Scotland beat the Netherlands as well. And their final wish would be a win for Oman against the Netherlands. West Indies will have to win all three matches of the super six for starters. Once they have won their three games, they will reach six points and Sri Lanka can reach a maximum of eight points. They will then hope that the Lankans also lose to Zimbabwe, reducing their total number of points earned to six. And finally, they would hope that the team from Asia lose to the Netherlands as well.



If Sri Lanka don’t lose all their games, Zimbabwe would have to If all this happens, West Indies will finish with six points, Zimbabwe with 10 and Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Scotland with four points each. It will then send Zimbabwe and Windies through to the CWC Qualifier final as well as the ODI World Cup.

What if Sri Lanka don’t lose to the Netherlands and Zimbabwe? In that case, the West Indies would have to hope that Zimbabwe lose all their super six games and the Netherlands lose against Sri Lanka and Oman but win against Scotland. Only then can West Indies go through alongside Sri Lanka.