CWC Qualifier preview: Red-hot Zimbabwe face Oman in super six opener



Zimbabwe, who have won six matches back-to-back, and are coming in with four points in their kitty, will be targeting two more points against Oman in the super six opener. It will also help them equal their longest winning streak in ODI history. After the end of the group stage in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, the caravan now moves to the crucial stage where the top six teams will play three matches each and the top two will make it to the final as well as the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

What’s the form of Zimbabwe been like?

Zimbabwe have been in a scintillating form having won their last six games. Their players, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have chased every total like pros. All three of them have at least one century to their name (Williams has two).



What’s at stake in this game? In the bowling department too, the Chevrons have had important performances from Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Tendai Chatara. Overall they have looked the best in the business alongside Sri Lanka.



What’s the streak that Zimbabwe are chasing? For Oman, the two points mean more than anything else because if they lose the first game itself, it would become almost impossible for them to qualify. If they lose, they would have to hope that Sri Lanka lose all their games and the Netherlands and Scotland must not win more than one game. To avoid this, they must win this one. For Zimbabwe, a win here would strengthen their position for a top-two finish.



What can we expect from Oman? Zimbabwe have won six games back-to-back, making it their longest winning streak in limited overs in the 21st century. They are just one win away from equalling their longest winning run of seven games, achieved in 1999.



Zimbabwe, who are good chasers, would be wary of Bulawayo’s turning track and might not want to chase, allowing Oman to find loopholes. Oman beat Ireland by chasing 281. In that game, their skipper Zeeshan Maqsood and three other batters hit a fifty, meaning that they are fully capable of performing against a side as good as Ireland. They carried that form to the UAE clash too and won that game. However, they suffered against Sri Lanka and Scotland. They have lost their last two games, but cannot be taken lightly at all.

ZIM vs OMA, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 01



Stage- Super Six

Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Oman probable playing 11

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan

Zimbabwe vs Oman, Super Six, CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report

Queens Sports Club is now all worn and tired. As a result, it is helping spinners turn the ball. It is the same wicket where Wanindu Hasarnaga took three five-wicket hauls. Thus, the Zimbabwean spinners in Raza, Williams, Burl and Masakadza will be excited to play at this venue. Oman have already had a taste of the wicket against Sri Lanka, where they were rolled over for 98.