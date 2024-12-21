Anmolpreet breaks Yusuf Pathan's fastest List-A 100 record by an Indian

Anmolpreet Singh made history on Saturday by smashing the quickest List-A century by an Indian, taking just 35 balls to reach the milestone, while simultaneously guiding Punjab to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Arunachal Pradesh in their Group C Vijay Hazare match.
The right-handed batter broke the previous record of former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a century off 40 balls for Baroda against Maharashtra in the 2009–10 season. Anmolpreet's 35-ball century is now the third-fastest in List-A history, behind Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 balls) and South Africa’s AB de Villiers (31 balls).
Fastest List-A 100 by Indian batters
|Balls
|Player
|Teams involved
|Venue
|Year
|35
|Anmolpreet Singh (115*)
|Punjab v Arunachal Pradesh
|Ahmedabad
|2024-25
|40
|YK Pathan (108*)
|Baroda v Maharashtra
|Ahmedabad
|2009-10
|41
|Urvil Patel (100)
|Gujarat v Arunachal Pradesh
|Chandigarh
|2023
|42
|Abhishek Sharma (104)
|Punjab v Madhya Pradesh
|Indore
|2020-21
Fastest List-A centuries (overall)
|Balls
|Player
|Teams involved
|Venue
|Year
|29
|Jake Fraser-McGurk (125)
|South Australia v Tasmania
|Adelaide
|2023-24
|31
|AB de Villiers (149)
|South Africa v West Indies
|Johannesburg
|2014-15
|35
|Anmolpreet Singh (115*)
|Punjab v Arunachal Pradesh
|Ahmedabad
|2024-25
|36
|CJ Anderson (131*)
|New Zealand v West Indies
|Queenstown
|2014
|36
|GD Rose (110)
|Somerset v Devon
|Torquay
|1990
|37
|Shahid Afridi (102)
|Pakistan v Sri Lanka
|Nairobi
|1996
|38
|R Powell (106)
|Jamaica v Leeward Islands
|St Kitts
|2019-20
|39
|DS Weerakkody (101*)
|SSC v BRC
|Colombo
|2019-20
|40
|YK Pathan (108*)
|Baroda v Maharashtra
|Ahmedabad
|2009-10
|40
|Glenn Maxwell (106)
|Australia v Netherlands
|Delhi
|2023-24
|41
|Urvil Patel (100)
|Gujarat v Arunachal Pradesh
|Chandigarh
|2023
|42
|Abhishek Sharma (104)
|Punjab v Madhya Pradesh
|Indore
|2020-21
|43
|RR Watson (103*)
|Scotland v Somerset
|Edinburgh
|2003
|44
|MA Ealham (112)
|Kent v Derbyshire
|Maidstone
|1995
|44
|MV Boucher (147*)
|South Africa v Zimbabwe
|Potchefstroom
|2006
Match summary
Arunachal Pradesh posted a modest total of 164 all out in 48.4 overs while batting first, with Tech Neri (42) and Hardik Varma (38) being the top scorers. Punjab's bowlers Ashwani Kumar (3/37) and Mayank Markande (3/31) restricted Arunachal to a low total.
In response, Punjab chased down the target effortlessly in just 12.5 overs. After the early dismissal of captain Abhishek Sharma for 10, Anmolpreet's explosive century, which included 12 fours and 9 sixes, put Punjab firmly in control. His knock, which came off just 45 balls, set a new record for the fastest List-A hundred by an Indian. Along with Prabhsimran Singh, who remained unbeaten on 35, Anmolpreet guided Punjab to victory, reaching 167/1 and sealing the win by nine wickets.