Anmolpreet breaks Yusuf Pathan's fastest List-A 100 record by an Indian

Anmolpreet Singh made history on Saturday by smashing the quickest List-A century by an Indian, taking just 35 balls to reach the milestone, while simultaneously guiding Punjab to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Arunachal Pradesh in their Group C Vijay Hazare match.

The right-handed batter broke the previous record of former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a century off 40 balls for Baroda against Maharashtra in the 2009–10 season. Anmolpreet's 35-ball century is now the third-fastest in List-A history, behind Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 balls) and South Africa’s AB de Villiers (31 balls).

Fastest List-A 100 by Indian batters

Balls Player Teams involved Venue Year 35 Anmolpreet Singh (115*) Punjab v Arunachal Pradesh Ahmedabad 2024-25 40 YK Pathan (108*) Baroda v Maharashtra Ahmedabad 2009-10 41 Urvil Patel (100) Gujarat v Arunachal Pradesh Chandigarh 2023 42 Abhishek Sharma (104) Punjab v Madhya Pradesh Indore 2020-21

Fastest List-A centuries (overall)

Balls Player Teams involved Venue Year 29 Jake Fraser-McGurk (125) South Australia v Tasmania Adelaide 2023-24 31 AB de Villiers (149) South Africa v West Indies Johannesburg 2014-15 35 Anmolpreet Singh (115*) Punjab v Arunachal Pradesh Ahmedabad 2024-25 36 CJ Anderson (131*) New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 2014 36 GD Rose (110) Somerset v Devon Torquay 1990 37 Shahid Afridi (102) Pakistan v Sri Lanka Nairobi 1996 38 R Powell (106) Jamaica v Leeward Islands St Kitts 2019-20 39 DS Weerakkody (101*) SSC v BRC Colombo 2019-20 40 YK Pathan (108*) Baroda v Maharashtra Ahmedabad 2009-10 40 Glenn Maxwell (106) Australia v Netherlands Delhi 2023-24 41 Urvil Patel (100) Gujarat v Arunachal Pradesh Chandigarh 2023 42 Abhishek Sharma (104) Punjab v Madhya Pradesh Indore 2020-21 43 RR Watson (103*) Scotland v Somerset Edinburgh 2003 44 MA Ealham (112) Kent v Derbyshire Maidstone 1995 44 MV Boucher (147*) South Africa v Zimbabwe Potchefstroom 2006

Match summary

Arunachal Pradesh posted a modest total of 164 all out in 48.4 overs while batting first, with Tech Neri (42) and Hardik Varma (38) being the top scorers. Punjab's bowlers Ashwani Kumar (3/37) and Mayank Markande (3/31) restricted Arunachal to a low total.

In response, Punjab chased down the target effortlessly in just 12.5 overs. After the early dismissal of captain Abhishek Sharma for 10, Anmolpreet's explosive century, which included 12 fours and 9 sixes, put Punjab firmly in control. His knock, which came off just 45 balls, set a new record for the fastest List-A hundred by an Indian. Along with Prabhsimran Singh, who remained unbeaten on 35, Anmolpreet guided Punjab to victory, reaching 167/1 and sealing the win by nine wickets.