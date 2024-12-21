PKL 2024 playoffs: Full list of qualified teams and live streaming details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 is all set to enter the playoff stage of the competition, starting Thursday, December 26, at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. After 62 days of enthralling action, fans have finally found five of their six playoff teams - Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Also, five teams have been officially eliminated, namely, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants, and Bengaluru Bulls, leaving only two teams—U Mumba and Telugu Titans—both with 66 points each, fighting it out for the final playoff spot.

While the Titans have completed their 22 matches, Mumba still have two games to go, and even a loss by fewer than 7 points in those two games will be enough for them to secure the final spot. Notably, despite five of the six playoff teams being confirmed, there is still no line-up for who will face whom in the playoffs, as the last four days of the competition could bring significant changes to the points table.

PKL 2024: Points table

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points 1 Haryana Steelers (Q) 21 15 6 0 79 2 Patna Pirates (Q) 21 13 7 1 74 3 U.P. Yoddhas (Q) 21 12 6 3 74 4 Dabang Delhi K.C. (Q) 20 11 5 4 71 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q) 21 12 7 2 69 6 U Mumba 20 11 7 2 66 7 Telugu Titans 22 12 10 0 66 8 Puneri Paltan (E) 21 8 10 3 55 9 Tamil Thalaivas (E) 20 7 12 1 45 10 Bengal Warriors (E) 21 5 13 3 41 11 Gujarat Giants (E) 20 5 13 2 35 12 Bengaluru Bulls (E) 20 2 17 1 19

PKL 2024: List of qualified teams for playoffs

Haryana Steelers

Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi

UP Yoddhas

Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba/Telugu Titans

PKL 2024: Format

Under the PKL 2024 playoff format, the top two teams on the points table will secure direct entry into the semifinals. Teams finishing in positions three through six will advance to the eliminators.

In the eliminators, the third-placed team will face the sixth-placed team in Eliminator 1, while the fourth- and fifth-placed teams will compete in Eliminator 2.

Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here The winners of these eliminators will then meet the first- and second-placed teams in the semifinals. The winners of the two semifinals will advance to the final, where they will battle for ultimate glory and the PKL championship title.

PKL 2024 playoffs: Live streaming and telecast details

When do the PKL 2024 playoffs start?

The PKL 2024 playoffs will begin on Thursday, December 26, with two eliminator matches at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi in Pune.

When are the PKL 2024 semifinals?

The semifinals of PKL 2024 will take place on Friday, December 27, at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi in Pune.

When is the PKL 2024 final?

The final of PKL 2024 will be held on Sunday, December 29, at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi in Pune.

Where can viewers watch the live telecast of the PKL 2024 playoff matches in India?

The PKL 2024 playoff matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD in India.

Where can viewers stream the PKL 2024 playoff matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 playoff matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.