Home / Cricket / News / Ashes: Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australia playing XI

Ashes: Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australia playing XI

Former captain Allan Border has backed pacer Scott Boland to retain his place in Australian team for the upcoming first Ashes Test against England after his performance in the WTC Final

IANS New Delhi
Ashes: Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australia playing XI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former captain Allan Border has backed pacer Scott Boland to retain his place in Australian team for the upcoming first Ashes Test against England, starting on Friday and feels that Pat Cummins led side should play the same eleven from the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Boland played a key role in Australia bowling out India for 234 on day five of the WTC Final, including the double scalp of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings to set the base for a 209-run victory. The seamer took five wickets across India's two innings.

He was selected in the WTC final playing eleven over Michael Neser with Josh Hazlewood unavailable due to injury.

Five wickets against India at WTC final was the latest chapter in Boland's stunning rise since his 6/7 in the second innings on Test debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test in December 2021.

"Boland has to stay. He was threatening all the time against India. It was just like Terry Alderman and Terry was just phenomenal in England. They are both the perfect pace for English conditions in the way they kiss the wicket.

Boland's style of bowling and his general accuracy makes him the prototype English bowler. In those conditions Boland is just about first picked. They have to keep the same team that beat India," Border told News Corp.

It certainly will be a selection headache for Australia when they pick their bowling attack for the first Ashes Test with Josh Hazlewood fit and available for selection.

Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test, starting from June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

--IANS

bc/ak

Also Read

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Hazlewood in Aussie squad

Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn maiden Cricket Australia national contract

Zampa's runout attempt, Neser's amazing catch and the drama of cricket laws

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of WTC final against India

Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Nepal eye success on the road in Zimbabwe

Bangladesh not fazed by ''unknown'' Afghanistan ahead of one-off Test

Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left Test captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

Australia head coach McDonald credits subcontinent journey for WTC triumph

India to begin new WTC cycle with two-match Test series against West Indies

Topics :Ashes TestThe Ashes1st Ashes testEngland cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story