Home / Cricket / News / Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left Test captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left Test captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

Kohli finished his tenure as the fourth-most successful captain in Test history, with 40 victories and 11 draws in 68 matches as the Indian captain

IANS New Delhi
Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left Test captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the board was not ready for Virat Kohli to step down as India Test skipper, adding that it was his personal decision and the star batter can only reveal why he left the captaincy in the longest format of the game.

Ganguly's latest remarks come in the wake of fans calling for the reinstatement of Kohli as India's Test captain after the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final. However, Kohli hasn't been at his best with the bat in Test cricket in the last three years.

"BCCI were not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy. It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy. Selectors had to appoint an India captain. And Rohit was the best option at that time," Ganguly told Aaj Tak in an interview, after the WTC final.

Kohli finished his tenure as the fourth-most successful captain in Test history, with 40 victories and 11 draws in 68 matches as the Indian captain.

The 34-year-old is only behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh on the list of captains with the most Test wins.

--IANS

ak/

Also Read

Virat Kohli scored his seventh hundred, broke Chris Gayle's IPL record

Domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Ignoring Agar for Nagpur Test was Australia's big mistake: Harbhajan Singh

Australia can win, India more vulnerable at home this time: Greg Chappell

Anushka is an inspiration, sacrifices made by her massive: Virat Kohli

Australia head coach McDonald credits subcontinent journey for WTC triumph

India to begin new WTC cycle with two-match Test series against West Indies

WTC Final: India fall in a knockout again; why does this keep happening?

Can 'Big Three' Cricket stars redeem themselves or is it time for shuffle?

Top-order failures emerge as reasons behind India's loss in WTC final

Topics :Virat KohliSourav GangulyTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story