AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Warner picks Marcus Harris as his opening replacement

Australia's David Warner bats against Pakistan during their cricket test match in Melbourne. Photo: AP/PTI
Press Trust of India Melbourne

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Veteran Australian opener David Warner has picked Marcus Harris as his replacement at the top of the order after he quits the longest format of the sport.

Warner had already said that the ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan will be his last in the format.

While there have been talks about his ideal replacement in red-ball cricket, Warner vouched for the 31-year-old Harris, who he feels has been around for a long time and that the selectors need to show faith in him.

"It's a tough one. It's obviously up to the selectors. But from my position, I feel like the person who's worked their backside off and has been there for a while in the background," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday.

"I think Harry's been that person. He's toured, he's going to have that chance. He scored a hundred the other day (for Victoria XI vs the Pakistanis).

"He missed out in a couple of other games, but he's always been that person who was next in line. If the selectors show faith in him, then I'm sure he'll come out and play the way he does," he said.

"It's not too dissimilar to me. If he sees it in his areas, he goes for it, plays his shots, and I think he would fit well."

Since making his debut in 2018, Harris has played only 14 Tests, accumulating 607 runs at an average of 25.29, including three half-centuries.

I'd be going for a traditional opener: Michael Hussey

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey prefers someone who has dominated in the Sheffield Shield and been around the Australian Test team for a considerable period should replace Warner.

"Opening is one of the toughest jobs in the game. So, for me personally, if I was selecting, I'd be going for a traditional, proper opener," he said.

"Someone who has done it for a long period of time. Because if you haven't done it much in your First-Class career, it's going to be very difficult to come up the order.

"I like whoever's dominating the level below, who's been dominating in Sheffield Shield cricket over a period of time, and to be fair, they all have at various stages. So, it's a tough job for the selectors.

Hussey refrained from taking any name as Warner's ideal replacement, but ruled out Mitchell Marsh, who has been tipped as one of the possible candidates.

"I'm not saying you can't do it, and maybe someone could evolve into doing that role. But, I think it would be difficult for a player like Mitch Marsh or someone," he said.

"I know there's been talk about him going up the order - I think he's probably more suited, much like Travis Head, to be in the middle order. I think that'd be the best for the balance of the Australian team.

Topics :David WarnerAustralia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

