Coca-Cola renews its partnership with ICC for another eight years

Coca-Cola
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
International Cricket Council (ICC) and Coca-Cola extended their partnership for the next eight years. The new deal would run till 2031, when India and Bangladesh would jointly host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The renewed deal is among the longest-ever associations between ICC and a single brand. With the latest deal, the Coca-Cola and ICC partnership will span a total timeline of 13 years, from 2019 to 2031. The Atlanta-based beverage major entered into a four-year partnership with the ICC in 2019.

The agreement includes partnership for all men's and women's events, which include the ICC Cricket World Cups, ICC T20 World Cups, and ICC Champions Trophies through the end of 2031.

ICC Men's events in the next eight years
 Event  Date  Venue
ICC Men's T20 World Cup June 2024   West Indies & USA
ICC Men's Champions Trophy February 2025 Pakistan
ICC Men's T20 World Cup February 2026 India & Sri Lanka
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Oct-Nov 2027 South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia
ICC Men's T20 World Cup October 2028 Australia & New Zealand
ICC Men's Champions Trophy October 2029 India
ICC Men's T20 World Cup June 2030 England, Wales, Ireland, & Scotland
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Oct-Nov 2031 India & Bangladesh


VP of Global Sports and Entertainment Marketing & Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company, Bradford Ross, said: "Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervour for the world's cricketing game. We endeavour to continue to delight consumers with our diverse portfolio and create unique experiences for fans."

Talking about the association, ICC's Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said, "This long-term collaboration usher in a new commercial era, filled with exciting prospects for the sport. With the Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies and the Women's edition in Bangladesh just around the corner, we're poised for unprecedented global growth and engagement. This partnership not only celebrates our sport's expansion but also promises innovative opportunities to enhance our fans' experience worldwide."

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

