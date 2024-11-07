Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Playing 11, live match time and streaming

The 2nd ODI between Australia and Pakistan is set to be played on November 8 with the Aussies aiming to clinch the 3-match ODI series at the Adelaide Oval. Winning the first match by just 2 wickets courtesy of a captain's knock by Pat Cummins in the end, the fans witnessed a low-scoring thriller at the iconic MCG last time.

ALSO READ: AUS A vs IND A: Rahul's woes continue as Jurel bolsters India XI chances However, the Men in Green will look to level the series as the newly appointed Pakistan white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan aims to start his tenure by avoiding a clean sweep at least.

Josh Hazlewood is expected to return to Australia Playing 11 and he is likely to replace Sean Abbott. Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah left the field in the first ODI early due to leg cramps and it is interesting to see whether he makes it to the Pakistan Playing 11 in Adelaide on Friday.

2nd ODI: Australia vs Pakistan Playing 11

Australia playing 11 (probable): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head in ODIs

- Total matches played: 109

- Australia won: 71

- Pakistan won: 34

- Tie: 1

- No Result: 3

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live telecast and streaming details

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will start on Friday, November 8.

At what time will the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live toss take place on November 8?

The live toss for the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia and Pakistan start on November 8?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will begin at 9:00 AM IST in Adelaide.

Which TV channels will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd ODI match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.