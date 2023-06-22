BCCI announces Shyama Shaw as selector for Women's Selection Committee

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has unanimously recommended Shyama Dey Shaw as a selector in the Women's Selection Committee and V S Thilak Naidu as a selector for Junior Cricket Committee.

Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10. With his aggressive batting style, he scored 4,386 runs in 93 first-class games. From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee and served on the KSCA's Senior Selection Committee during 2015-16.

Shaw, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler represented India in three Tests and five ODIs. She represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997, and then Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.