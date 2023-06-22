Home / Cricket / News / BCCI announces Shyama Shaw as selector for Women's Selection Committee

BCCI announces Shyama Shaw as selector for Women's Selection Committee

Former wicket-keeper and batter V S Thilak Naidu has been elected as a selector for Junior Cricket Committee

BS Web Team New Delhi
BCCI announces Shyama Shaw as selector for Women's Selection Committee

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has unanimously recommended Shyama Dey Shaw as a selector in the Women's Selection Committee and V S Thilak Naidu as a selector for Junior Cricket Committee.
The CAC, comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, made the announcement on June 19.

Shaw, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler represented India in three Tests and five ODIs. She represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997, and then Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.
Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10. With his aggressive batting style, he scored 4,386 runs in 93 first-class games. From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee and served on the KSCA's Senior Selection Committee during 2015-16.

Also Read

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

Will Pak travel to India for ICC World Cup? Here's what Najam Sethi said

Broadcaster Viacom18 bags Women's IPL five-year media rights for Rs 951 cr

IPL 2023: What new rules has BCCI introduced for the upcoming season?

New floodlights to be installed at Wankhede Stadium ahead of 2023 World Cup

BCCI, ICC reject Pakistan's request to swap venues for World Cup 2023

CWC Qualifier Day 4 Report: Scintillating Scotland lit up the tournament

Ashes: Australia, England docked WTC points by ICC for slow over-rate

Ashes: Not Bazball but execution cost England 1st Test vs Australia

Topics :BCCICricket

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story