BCCI, ICC reject Pakistan's request to swap venues for World Cup 2023

ICC and BCCI rejected PCB's request to swap group-stage match venues against Afghanistan and Australia to be played at Chennai and Bengaluru respectively, in World Cup 2023.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) declined the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request to change the venues of their group-stage matches in the World Cup 2023.
India has earned the hosting rights for World Cup 2023 to be played later this year. The final schedule draft has been prepared and shared with the ICC for approval.

According to the cricbuzz report, Pakistan Cricket Board had requested the ICC to swap the two matches that Babar and his team will play in Chennai and Bengaluru. Pakistan will face off against Afghanistan in a spin-friendly pitch in Chennai and with five-time champions Australia in Bengaluru. The pitch swap will make Pakistan favourites for both matches.
However, BCCI and ICC turned down PCB's request to alter the stadium in group stages. The venue selection is an official right of hosting countries and requires ICC's approval to make any changes. The changes in venues can only be considered if there are any security concerns or if the particular venue is deemed unsuitable for international cricket, reported Cricbuzz.

In 2016, the incident of venue change took place when the match between India and Pakistan was moved to Kolkata from Dharamshala due to security concerns.
The PCB chief had earlier shown concern over playing in Ahmedabad, but the request was not entertained. 

The official schedule is yet to be released, but some reports suggest that the tournament opener could be played between 2019 finalist England and New Zealand on October 5. The final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 can take place on October 15. The full schedule is expected to be released in Mumbai next week.

India will play against Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium

The most awaited match between two epic rivals India and Pakistan will be played on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Tentative Pakistan World Cup Schedule

October 6: Pakistan vs Qualifier in Hyderabad
October 12: Pakistan vs Qualifier in Hyderabad
October 15: Pakistan vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20: Pakistan vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 5: Pakistan vs New Zealand in Bengaluru
November 12: Pakistan vs England in Kolkata

Topics :ICCBCCIcricket world cup

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

