CWC Qualifier 2023: Johnson Charles replaces Motie in West Indies squad

Veteran batter Johnson Charles has been named as the replacement for Gudakesh Motie in the West Indies' 15-member squad for the Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament, to be played in Zimbabwe

Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Veteran batter Johnson Charles has been named as the replacement for Gudakesh Motie in the West Indies' 15-member squad for the Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament, to be played in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9, said Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday.

As per CWI, Left-arm spinner Motie has not recovered from a lower back injury. His replacement Charles recently made a return to the West Indies ODI team for the ongoing three-match series against United Arab Emirates in Sharjah.

"When we discussed the replacement player, we looked at the possibility of another spinner in the squad. However, we felt it was better to go with Charles. He is experienced at the international level, he will add value to the team for what will be a very important tournament," said lead selector Desmond Haynes in a statement.

Charles, a member of the West Indies team, which won the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, scored 63 off 47 deliveries in the second match of the series, also marking his 50th ODI appearance, and was named Player of the Match.

"He also has knowledge of the Zimbabwe conditions having played ODI matches there before, so we see him as the right man for the job at this stage. We want to wish Motie the best as he continues his rehabilitation. He is one of the players who we expect to feature in West Indies cricket going forward, so we want to see him recover fully so he can participate when called upon," added Haynes.

West Indies will arrive in Harare on June 10 to participate in the 10-team tournament. The 1975 and 1979 World Cup winners have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands, and the USA.

West Indies face the USA in the opening Group A fixture on 18 June at Takashinga Cricket Club, followed by playing against Nepal on June 22 at Harare Sports Club. They will meet Zimbabwe on June 24 at Harare Sports Club, followed by facing the Netherlands on June 26.

Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from the groups progressing to the Super Six stage from June 29 to July 7. The teams will each play three Super Six matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group. The final will be played at Harare Sports Club on July 9, with the two finalists progressing to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, set to be held in India in October-November.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

