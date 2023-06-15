Ashes 2023: Bazball faces its biggest 'Test' against World Champs Australia



They beat England 4-0 in 2017 in the series held at their home. They travelled away and still managed to retain the Ashes after drawing the series 2-2 in 2019 in England. In 2021, a 5-0 victory in the Ashes at home became the backbone of the Australian team’s campaign in the World Test Championship 2021-23, which they ended up winning ultimately. It's time for the biggest and the oldest Test rivalry in cricket’s history to be ignited once more. The Ashes is played between Australia and England, the oldest cricket-playing nations. Australia are the current holder of the trophy since November 2017.

What is Ashes?

For the uninitiated, the official five-match (used to be six games in England before 2001) Test series between England and Australia ever since England toured Australia in 1882, is called the Ashes. England had lost to Australia for the first time at home in 1882 and The Sporting Time newspaper carried a mocking obituary after the loss that ended with, “The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia".



What is Bazball? It was after this mockery that Hon Ivo Bligh [later Lord Darnley] captained an England side that toured Australia and played several games including three international matches against the Australian national side. While setting sail for the Aussie soil, he had vowed to return with the Ashes of English cricket and he was able to do it successfully. The Aussies then vowed to bring the Ashes back and since then every England vs Australia Test series is termed as Ashes.



Since McCullum’s arrival, England have played 13 Tests and won 11 of them, losing the other two. He means business and it is clear from the fact that draws are not part of McCullum’s scheme of things. The term doing the rounds in England cricket ever since Brendon McCullum took over the reins as England national cricket team’s Test coach is Bazball. McCullum, popularly known as Baz among his teammates, coined the idea of playing with an attacking mindset in Test cricket and having the capability of chasing down any target even on the last day. This approach was popularly called Bazball by the English media.



England’s batting run rate is the best among all Test-playing nations since McCullum took over and 11 wins out of 13 games only set the tone for what is about to come. Though ‘see ball Bazball’ is an all-batting reference, it is the English bowling that has improved the most under McCullum. The bowlers have taken all 25 wickets in 25 consecutive innings, the joint-longest streak (South Africa) by any side in history. He has the chance to improve upon that in the coming Ashes as well.

Why does this particular Ahses matter so much?

Even before Australia’s WTC Final win, the Ashes 2023 was dubbed to be the biggest challenge of the Bazball so far. Having won against New Zealand (3-0), South Africa (2-1), Ireland (1 game), and India (1 game) at home, England won against Pakistan (3-0) away from home and drawn to New Zealand away (1-1). With this record, Bazball has been established as the most counter-attacking form of Test cricket.



Who has had the upper hand in Ashes? However, the biggest task set for McCullum was to regain the Ashes and the time has come. With Australia being the World Test champions, the importance of the battle between his side and the World Champions has only raised the stakes of this series.



However, in terms of winning consecutive series, both England and Australia are tied at eight each. England won the first eight series from 1882-1890, while Australia achieved this feat by winning eight series between 1989 and 2002. So far, 72 Ashes have been played and Australia have won 34 while England have won 32 and six series have ended in a draw. But in those six, Australia have retained the Ashes five times and England only once. The biggest retaining streak is with Australia when they held on to the Ashes from 1989 to 2005, a total of 16 years.



Statistical Overview When it comes to the number of matches, Australia have the upper hand again. The Aussies have won 140 matches out of 368 played so far. England have won 108 while 92 have ended in a draw.

Most Runs among active cricketers- Steve Smith (3044) Most Runs- Donald Bradman (5028)

Most Wickets among active cricketers- Stuart Broad (131) Most Wickets- Shane Warne (195)