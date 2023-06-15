Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

Zimbabwe, who are the hosts of the upcoming Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier, had failed to qualify for an ODI World Cup for the first time in 2019, ever since their World Cup debut in 1983. They would be looking to make amends this time around to get into the 2023 ODI World Cup. They are placed in a group consisting of two-time World Cup winners West Indies, Netherlands, USA, and Nepal.The CWC Qualifier is the main qualifying tournament for the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be hosted in India. 10 teams have made it to the Qualifier and they are divided into two groups of five each. Three teams from each group would move to the Super Six. Here’s a look at why Zimbabwe and West Indies would be the two favourites from Group A to enter super six.The hosts would be going full throttle this time around as they have one of the best batting lineups in the competition. They would have dearly liked Gary Ballance in the team. An England Test player, Ballance had returned to his homeland (he played U-19 World Cup for Zimbabwe) after being involved in multiple racism cases in England. However, the left-hander announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in April 2023.But even after Ballance’s departure, the likes of Sikandar Raza, skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams provide a solid base of experience. Raza is going through the best form of his life, having accumulated 800 runs in 19 innings between 2021 and 2022 in ODIs. During that period his average was 50 and his strike rate 88.7.The bowling lineup is equally competitive with Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava as leading pacers. The swing bowling of Brad Evans coupled with the spin trio of Ryan Burl, Raza and Williams is a deadly combination.Zimbabwe would have left-arm pace from Ngarava to bring the ball back into the right-handers, right-arm fast from Muzarabani who bowls lethal bouncers by taking advantage of his gigantic height and pure swing early on, and deadly yorkers in the death from Evans. In the spin department, they would have all the variations such as off-spin from Raza, left-arm orthodox from Williams, and leg spin from Burl.With a settled captain in Ervine and a good enough wicket-keeper batter in Clive Madande, the Chevrons look all geared up to set the stage on fire come June 18.Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Bradley Evans, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard NgaravaZimbabwe vs Nepal on June 18, 2023, Harare Sports ClubZimbabwe vs Netherlands on June 20, 2023, Harare Sports ClubZimbabwe vs West Indies on June 24, 2023, Harare Sports ClubZimbabwe vs USA on June 26, 2023, Harare Sports ClubIt’s not a surprise to see the West Indies having to go through yet another qualifier after the kind of cricket they played in the ODI World Cup 2019 and ever since. In the World Cup, where they had qualified through the CWC Qualifiers 2018, they could win just two games out of nine. Since then, they played 49 ODIs and won only 20 of them with a dismal win percentage of 40.81. Most of their victories were against Ireland, Afghanistan, and UAE.Even after such a poor showing, the team from the Caribbean are hot favourites because of the sheer brilliance of their players. In-form Nicholas Pooran is arguably the best hitter of the cricket ball. Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Akeal Hosein have had a decent showing in the IPL and they would take that confidence along with them.Skipper of the side, Shai Hope is one of the most fluent stroke-makers in ODIs. He would have the company of some brilliant hitters like Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, and Jhonson Charles at the top. With Pooran and Rovman Powell below him, he can play his natural game without worrying about the scoring rate.Holder, Joseph, and Keemo Paul could be the three pacers with Mayers and Powell to support them as and when required. Hosein and Roston Chase could be the two spinners bowling off-spin and orthodox left arm respectively.This combination of batting and bowling that the Windies present is second to none when it comes to talent and experience in this tournament.Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario ShepherdBrandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Keemo PaulWest Indies vs USA. June 18, 2023, Takashinga Sports ClubWest Indies vs Nepal, June 22, 2023, Harare Sports ClubWest Indies vs Zimbabwe, June 24, 2023, Harare Sports ClubWest Indies vs Netherlands, June 26, 2023, Takashinga Sports Club