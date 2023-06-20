CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory



In the first match, Ireland, who lost to Oman earlier, would face neighbours Scotland. The Scots will be playing their first game of CWC Qualifier. Scotland are missing key players and would be in an ICC event for the first time in a decade without the iconic duo of Kyle Coetzer and Calum McLeod. However, they would pin their hopes on the young guns to try and get them past Ireland. The Cricket World Cup Qualifier is getting more intense with every passing match. It is now moving to Day 4 and the two matches that take place on Day 4 would be from Group B.



IRE vs SCO, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details Ireland would look to improve upon the mistakes they made against Oman, otherwise it will become really difficult for them to go through to super six.



Date- 21 June 2023 Match No.- 07



Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time



Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023



Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White Ireland probable playing 11

Scotland probable playing 11

George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Chris McBride, Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Ireland vs Scotland CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report

It was at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo where Sri Lanka scored 355 against UAE. The juices in the wicket available during the warm-up games seem to have dried up and it is now as good as any other batting-friendly venue.



In the second game of the day which takes place simultaneously with the first one, Oman would be up against fellow West Asian side United Arab Emirates. While Oman won their opener against Ireland, their neighbours were thrashed badly by Sri Lanka. Also Read: CWC Qualifiers group B: Scotland, UAE, Oman challenge IRE for top 3 finish



OMA vs UAE, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details For UAE to remain in the race for a super six spot, they would have to win this game. Oman on the other hand, would eye yet another victory to try and almost cement their place as the top three sides from this group.



Date- 21 June 2023 Match No.- 08



Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time



Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Oman probable playing 11

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

UAE probable playing 11

Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

Oman vs United Arab Emirates, CWC Qualifier pitch report

Bulawayo Athletic Club ground produced a quality wicket in the Ireland-Oman game and a true wicket like that will do justice to the spin reverses of both the Asian teams in this game.