CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier is getting more intense with every passing match. It is now moving to Day 4 and the two matches that take place on Day 4 would be from Group B.
In the first match, Ireland, who lost to Oman earlier, would face neighbours Scotland. The Scots will be playing their first game of CWC Qualifier. Scotland are missing key players and would be in an ICC event for the first time in a decade without the iconic duo of Kyle Coetzer and Calum McLeod. However, they would pin their hopes on the young guns to try and get them past Ireland.
Ireland would look to improve upon the mistakes they made against Oman, otherwise it will become really difficult for them to go through to super six.
IRE vs SCO, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details
Match No.- 07
Date- 21 June 2023
Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time
Venue- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023
Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports
Ireland probable playing 11
Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
Scotland probable playing 11
George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Chris McBride, Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir
Ireland vs Scotland CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report
It was at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo where Sri Lanka scored 355 against UAE. The juices in the wicket available during the warm-up games seem to have dried up and it is now as good as any other batting-friendly venue.
For UAE to remain in the race for a super six spot, they would have to win this game. Oman on the other hand, would eye yet another victory to try and almost cement their place as the top three sides from this group.
OMA vs UAE, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details
Match No.- 08
Date- 21 June 2023
Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time
Venue- Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023
Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports
Oman probable playing 11
Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt
UAE probable playing 11
Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah
Oman vs United Arab Emirates, CWC Qualifier pitch report
Bulawayo Athletic Club ground produced a quality wicket in the Ireland-Oman game and a true wicket like that will do justice to the spin reverses of both the Asian teams in this game.
Bulawayo Weather Forecast
It will be bright and sunny throughout the day in Bulawayo as the temperature would increase from 13 Degrees Celcius at 09:00 am Local time to 23 Degrees Celcius by 05:00 pm Local Time. There are no chances of rain at all.