Home / Cricket / News / CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

After losing to Oman, Ireland would look to get past neighbours Scotland to keep their hopes of reaching the super six alive. Oman would be seeking another win they face neighbours UAE

BS Web Team New Delhi
CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier is getting more intense with every passing match. It is now moving to Day 4 and the two matches that take place on Day 4 would be from Group B.
In the first match, Ireland, who lost to Oman earlier, would face neighbours Scotland. The Scots will be playing their first game of CWC Qualifier. Scotland are missing key players and would be in an ICC event for the first time in a decade without the iconic duo of Kyle Coetzer and Calum McLeod. However, they would pin their hopes on the young guns to try and get them past Ireland. 

Ireland would look to improve upon the mistakes they made against Oman, otherwise it will become really difficult for them to go through to super six.
IRE vs SCO, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 07

Date- 21 June 2023

Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 

Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports

Ireland probable playing 11
Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Scotland probable playing 11
George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Chris McBride, Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Ireland vs Scotland CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report
It was at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo where Sri Lanka scored 355 against UAE. The juices in the wicket available during the warm-up games seem to have dried up and it is now as good as any other batting-friendly venue. 

Also Read: CWC Qualifiers group B: Scotland, UAE, Oman challenge IRE for top 3 finish
In the second game of the day which takes place simultaneously with the first one, Oman would be up against fellow West Asian side United Arab Emirates. While Oman won their opener against Ireland, their neighbours were thrashed badly by Sri Lanka. 

For UAE to remain in the race for a super six spot, they would have to win this game. Oman on the other hand, would eye yet another victory to try and almost cement their place as the top three sides from this group. 
OMA vs UAE, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 08

Date- 21 June 2023

Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream  and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports

Oman probable playing 11
Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

UAE probable playing 11
Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

Oman vs United Arab Emirates, CWC Qualifier pitch report
Bulawayo Athletic Club ground produced a quality wicket in the Ireland-Oman game and a true wicket like that will do justice to the spin reverses of both the Asian teams in this game.

Bulawayo Weather Forecast
It will be bright and sunny throughout the day in Bulawayo as the temperature would increase from 13 Degrees Celcius at 09:00 am Local time to 23 Degrees Celcius by 05:00 pm Local Time. There are no chances of rain at all. 

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

CWC Qualifiers group B: Scotland, UAE, Oman challenge IRE for top 3 finish

CWC Qualifier group B: Sri Lanka favourites, will Ireland make it as well?

CWC Qualifier Day 2 Report: Hasaranga rattles UAE, Oman upset Ireland

CWC Qualifiers: Madushanka, Wellalage, Arachchige added to Sri Lanka squad

CWC Qualifier Day 2 Report: Hasaranga rattles UAE, Oman upset Ireland

CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

Ashes 1st Test, Day 4: England fight hard, Australia need 174 more to win

CWC Qualifier Day 1 Report: Williams-Ervine thrash Nepal; Windies beat USA

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Ireland Cricket TeamscotlandUnited Arab EmiratesOmancricket world cupBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story