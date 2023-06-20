CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

A scintillating victory against Nepal will boost the confidence of hosts Zimbabwe. They are also favourites to go through to the super six from group A in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers and eventually finish in the top two of the entire tournament to move to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
The Craig Ervine-led side would be aiming to win as big as possible to increase their net run rate which comes in handy at the end of the tournament. The Netherlands are missing their seven first 11 players because of county cricket contracts and are therefore not very strong.
Despite not being very strong, Dutch won’t be a pushover for Zimbabwe either. The likes of skipper Edwards, Wesley Baressi and Max O’Dowd have great experience playing at the highest level for Men in Orange. The Dutch would aim to utilise these players in a massive way to get ahead in this group and then in the super six.
ZIM vs NED, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details
Match No.- 05
Date- 20 June 2023
Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time
Venue- Harare Sports Club, Harare
Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023
Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports
Zimbabwe probable playing 11
Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Netherlands probable playing 11
Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report
The pitch at Harare Sports Club was almost a road with no help for the bowlers and no problem for the batters. Zimbabwe chased down 291 very easily, thus a captain winning the toss would look to field first.
However, the two teams also found two great batters- Kushal Bhurtel for Nepal and Gajanand Singh for the USA who tore apart the opposition bowling attack. Almost equally talented, the two teams might end up producing a thriller.
NEP vs USA, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details
Match No.- 06
Date- 20 June 2023
Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time
Venue- Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023
Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports
Nepal probable playing 11
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra
USA probable playing 11
Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar
Nepal vs United States of America, CWC Qualifier pitch report
In the previous game played at the Takashinga, where the USA faced West Indies, runs were coming thick and fast. Hence, in this game too, quick runs are expected from the flat and dry wicket.
Harare Weather Forecast
It will be bright and sunny throughout the day in Harare with the temperature expected to rise from 18 degrees Celcius at 09:00 am local time to 23 degrees Celcius by 05:00 pm local time. There are no chances of rain at all.