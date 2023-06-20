Home / Cricket / News / CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

After registering a fantastic win in their first game, hosts Zimbabwe would take on a depleted Netherlands. Nepal and USA will also face each other today. Both teams lost their opening matches

BS Web Team New Delhi
CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 3:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A scintillating victory against Nepal will boost the confidence of hosts Zimbabwe. They are also favourites to go through to the super six from group A in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers and eventually finish in the top two of the entire tournament to move to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. 
The Craig Ervine-led side would be aiming to win as big as possible to increase their net run rate which comes in handy at the end of the tournament. The Netherlands are missing their seven first 11 players because of county cricket contracts and are therefore not very strong. 

Despite not being very strong, Dutch won’t be a pushover for Zimbabwe either. The likes of skipper Edwards, Wesley Baressi and Max O’Dowd have great experience playing at the highest level for Men in Orange. The Dutch would aim to utilise these players in a massive way to get ahead in this group and then in the super six. 
ZIM vs NED, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 05

Date- 20 June 2023

Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Harare Sports Club, Harare

Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports

Zimbabwe probable playing 11
Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands probable playing 11
Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report
The pitch at Harare Sports Club was almost a road with no help for the bowlers and no problem for the batters. Zimbabwe chased down 291 very easily, thus a captain winning the toss would look to field first. 

Also Read: CWC Qualifier group A: Dutch miss key players; Nepal, USA pose great threat
In the second game of the day, which takes place simultaneously with the first one, Nepal would be up against the USA. Both teams lost their opening encounters to Zimbabwe and West Indies, respectively. 

However, the two teams also found two great batters- Kushal Bhurtel for Nepal and Gajanand Singh for the USA who tore apart the opposition bowling attack. Almost equally talented, the two teams might end up producing a thriller.  
NEP vs USA, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 06

Date- 20 June 2023

Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports

Nepal probable playing 11
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra 

USA probable playing 11
Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar

Nepal vs United States of America, CWC Qualifier pitch report
In the previous game played at the Takashinga, where the USA faced West Indies, runs were coming thick and fast. Hence, in this game too, quick runs are expected from the flat and dry wicket. 

Harare Weather Forecast
It will be bright and sunny throughout the day in Harare with the temperature expected to rise from 18 degrees Celcius at 09:00 am local time to 23 degrees Celcius by 05:00 pm local time. There are no chances of rain at all.

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 1 preview: Hosts Zimbabwe take on Nepal, Windies face US

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

CWC Qualifiers group B: Scotland, UAE, Oman challenge IRE for top 3 finish

CWC Qualifier group A: Dutch miss key players; Nepal, USA pose great threat

Ashes 1st Test, Day 4: England fight hard, Australia need 174 more to win

CWC Qualifier Day 1 Report: Williams-Ervine thrash Nepal; Windies beat USA

Ashes, 1st Test Day 3: Rain disrupts Bazball; England 28/2, lead by 35

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

England pacer James Anderson completes 1,100 wickets in first-class cricket

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023ZimbabweNepalUnited Statescricket world cupBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 4:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story