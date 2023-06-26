CWC Qualifier Day 8 Report: Sri Lanka crush Irish dreams, Oman qualify



Ireland shown the door courtesy Karunaratne's century It was a great day of cricket in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on the eighth day of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Sri Lanka ended the hopes of an Irish comeback late in the group stages while Scotland continued its winning run by defeating Oman and registering its third consecutive win of the tournament.



Karunaratne went on to register his maiden ODI ton while Sadeera was out for 82. Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka were the other two Lankan batters to score quick runs and get their team total to 325 in 49.5 overs. It was yet another defeat for the Irish team, their third in a row as they exited the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 and their dreams of making it to ICC ODI World Cup 2023 were also crushed by Sri Lanka. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Ireland did get the first two wickets early. However, Dimuth Karunaratne partnered with Sadeera Samarawickrama for a mammoth 187-run stand.

Hasaranga picks his third fifth wicket haul

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers once again for Sri Lanka as they defended 325 in style, bowling out Ireland for a meagre 192. Hasaranga picked 5/79 in his 10 overs while Curtis Campher top scored for the men in green with 39 off 31.

McMullen and Greaves give Scotland a third win on the trot

Brandon McMullen scored his maiden ODI century, hitting 136 off 121 balls to guide Scotland to 320/10 in 50 overs against Oman in a group B fixture at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. McMullen arrived at a moment when the Scots were struggling at 0/1. He added 82 for the second wicket with Matthew Cross and then 138 for the third wicket with Richie Berrington. Scottish skipper Berrington scored 60 as well. For Oman, Bilal Khan picked a five-for, ending his spell with figures of 5/55.