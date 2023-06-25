Home / Cricket / News / Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 133 runs in World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 133 runs in World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka ended Ireland's hopes with a massive 133-run win in a Super Six match in the ICC World Cup qualifier, here on Sunday.

Press Trust of India Bulawayo
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Sri Lanka ended Ireland's hopes with a massive 133-run win in a Super Six match in the ICC World Cup qualifier, here on Sunday.

The result also clinched a place in the Super Six for Scotland and Oman, who were in action at the same time.

Dimuth Karunaratne had enjoyed knocks of 52 and 61 not out in wins over the UAE and Oman, and produced his best performance with 103 as Sri Lanka made 325 after being invited to bat.

In a tournament where big chases have come thick and fast, Wanindu Hasaranga (5/79) again made the difference with the ball, collecting a third five-wicket haul in as many matches in the 133-run win.

Ireland were all out for 192.

In the other game of the tournament, Brandon McMullen began this tournament with a five-wicket haul, and he now has a maiden ODI hundred after firing Scotland to a 76-run win over Oman.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 325 all out in 49.5 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 103, Sadeera Samarawickrama 82; Mark Adair 4/46, Barry McCarthy 3/56)

Ireland: 192 all out in 31 overs (Curtis Campher 39, Harry Tector 33; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/79; Maheesh Theekshana 2-29)

Scotland: 320 all out in 50 overs (Brandon McMullen 136, Richie Berrington 60; Bilal Khan 5/55, Fayyaz Butt 2/68)

Oman: 244 for nine in 50 overs (Naseem Khushi 69, Shoaib Khan 36; Chris Greaves 5/53, Michael Leask 1/10). Scotland beat Oman by 76 runs.

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

CWC Qualifier group B: Sri Lanka favourites, will Ireland make it as well?

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

Pujara axed: Scapegoat for WTC failure or stepping stone of team transition

Asian Games: Why Indian cricket team's presence could be a game changer

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 7 Report: All round Raza earns crucial win for Zimbabwe

Have to keep things simple, maintain discipline: Jaiswal on India call-up

Topics :Zimbabwesri lanka

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story