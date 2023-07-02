CWC Qualifier preview: Zimbabwe eye historic win against in-form Sri Lanka



How’s the form of the two sides? The Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which has already produced scintillating and surprising results, will be up for yet another riveting day of ODI cricket as hosts Zimbabwe take on Sri Lanka in the battle of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament so far.



Similar has been the case of the Sri Lankan team which saw back-to-back batting failures against Scotland and Netherlands. The Lankan Lions got 245 against Scotland courtesy of 75 from Pathum Nissanka and 63 from Charith Asalanka. But against the Dutch, Dhananjaya de Silva was the lone warrior, scoring 93 and creating important partnerships of 35 with Wanindu Hasaranga and 77 with Maheesh Theekshana to get them to 213. While Zimbabwe have brushed aside all challenges including West Indies quite convincingly, they were given a scare by Oman in their opening super six fixture in their last game. However, the Chevrons managed to get past the West Asian side and collect two important points.

What’s at stake in this game?

This game is not just about the two points, it is virtually taking the winner to the ODI World Cup. Both teams are on six points with Sri Lanka due to play the West Indies in their last encounter. Zimbabwe will play Scotland in their last game. A win here would give the winner a cushion of two to go all-out in their final game while the loser would be in a must-win situation in their last game.

What’s the streak that Zimbabwe are chasing?

Zimbabwe have won seven games back-to-back, making it their joint-longest winning streak in cricket history. They are just one win away from going past the 7-match winning streak achieved in 1999. They have so far beaten the Netherlands thrice, Nepal, USA, West Indies and Oman on their way to seven consecutive wins.

What can we expect from this game?

On a Bulawypo wicket, that has surprisingly become batting friendly, it would be a test of the Zimbabwe batting, which has been superlative in this entire tournament, against the Sri Lankan spin bowling which has been simply the best.

ZIM vs SL, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 04

Date- July 02nd, 2023 Stage- Super Six

Venue- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, Super Six, CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report

Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo was supposed to be all worn out and turning. As a result, it was to help the spinners. However, all these assumptions misfired in the last game played here as both the teams (Oman and Zimbabwe) crossed the 300-mark very easily. Also, it is the same ground where Wanindu Hasaranga has taken three five-wicket hauls in this very tournament. Thus, to assume how the wicket will play could be futile.