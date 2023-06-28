Home / Industry / News / World Cup fever: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad

World Cup fever: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
The ICC World Cup is more than three months away, but hotels in Ahmedabad have set the field already. Hotel room prices have gone through the roof in the city even when booked more than three months in advance. In some cases, the cost of a base category room at a five-star hotel has reached Rs 50,000 per night, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.
In normal circumstances, these rooms can be booked for Rs 6,500-10,000. The cricket world cup will be organised in India from October 5 to November 19. Notably, three key matches are scheduled in Ahmedabad, which include the opening match, the final and the showdown between India and Pakistan. All these matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Speaking about the event, General Manager at ITC Narmada, Keenan McKenzie, told ToI there is great interest in the India-Pakistan match, which is scheduled to be played on October 15. McKenzie added that bookings for October 13-16 have already been made, and hotel rooms are likely to be sold out on most match days.

Another industry insider, Punit Baijal, general manager at Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, was quoted in the ToI report as saying, "About 80 per cent (rooms) for the match days are sold. For the opening ceremony and the first match between England and New Zealand, bookings have already been made by travel agencies from England and major corporations."

People who closely monitor the hotel business said that base category rooms are being booked for Rs 52,000. On the other hand, premium category rooms are selling for Rs 100,000 and above, the newspaper reported.
Taj Group of hotels had a similar story to tell. Atul Buddharaja, vice-president (operations) of the Sankalp Group that operates Taj Group properties, said that all rooms are already booked on October 14-16. 

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

