World Cup fever: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad



In normal circumstances, these rooms can be booked for Rs 6,500-10,000. The cricket world cup will be organised in India from October 5 to November 19. Notably, three key matches are scheduled in Ahmedabad, which include the opening match, the final and the showdown between India and Pakistan. All these matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The ICC World Cup is more than three months away, but hotels in Ahmedabad have set the field already. Hotel room prices have gone through the roof in the city even when booked more than three months in advance. In some cases, the cost of a base category room at a five-star hotel has reached Rs 50,000 per night, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.





Another industry insider, Punit Baijal, general manager at Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, was quoted in the ToI report as saying, "About 80 per cent (rooms) for the match days are sold. For the opening ceremony and the first match between England and New Zealand, bookings have already been made by travel agencies from England and major corporations." Speaking about the event, General Manager at ITC Narmada, Keenan McKenzie, told ToI there is great interest in the India-Pakistan match, which is scheduled to be played on October 15. McKenzie added that bookings for October 13-16 have already been made, and hotel rooms are likely to be sold out on most match days.