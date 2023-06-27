Home / Cricket / News / Ashes 2nd Test preview: England to test Australia by pace at green Lord's

Ashes 2nd Test preview: England to test Australia by pace at green Lord's

There is not just a tinge of green, but the entire pitch looked green at Lord's on the eve of the start of the second Ashes Test. England have selected their playing 11 and it has five pacers

BS Web Team New Delhi
England celebrate a wicket on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Photo: England Cricket

Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
The England players have been talking a lot ahead of the second Test with James Anderson terming the Edgbaston pitch his kryptonite, Zak Crawley claiming to win the match by 150 runs, Ollie Robinson saying that Ebglad are playing all the cricket and finally Stuart Broad backing Anderson on lack of swing and seam at Edgbaston. But will this talking convert into a win is yet to be seen and only time can tell. 
However apart from the talking, England have made a change in the side too, bringing in Josh Tongue in the playing 11 in place of spinner Moeen Ali, meaning that it would be an all-pace attack at Lord’s to test the Aussie batters. 

Tongue took a five-wicket haul on debut against Ireland earlier this month. The Worcestershire man has an average of 25 in First Class in the 48 games that he has played and bowls express pace. Thus playing him is yet another Bazball move which aims at going all-out attack with both bat and ball. Rehan Ahmed was also called-up as Moeen’s replacement but was not chosen. 
Australian players have continued to remain silent with their ex-cricketers doing all the talking. They are focused on winning the Ashes as Pat Cummins talked all about the joys of winning the first Ashes Test more than anything in the presser before the game. 

There is again going to be a decision to be made by Cummins and the management as they named the 12 for the second Test. The choice will be between Scott Boland, the WTC Final hero and Mitchell Starc, who was replaced by the former for the first Test. Boland was taken to the cleaners by the English batters in the first Test so Starc might just get the go in the second game. 
England playing 11 

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson
Australia final 12

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
What would Lord’s pitch have in store?

Lord’s has been a brilliant cricket wicket ever since the one-year Covid-19 break. It now offers proper help to pace bowlers with swing and bounce and is no more a third and fourth-day pitch. Since the live grass was way more greener no matter from which side one saw it, another riveting and competitive Test is up for grabs. 
How’s the weather going to be in London?

The first day will be alright with no rain expected. But on Day 3 and 4 there are chances of heavy rain and that might complicate things again for the Bazball calculations.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

