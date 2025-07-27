ENG vs IND: Pant set to return to bat despite foot injury at Old Trafford

With the England vs India 4th Test balanced on a knife-edge at Old Trafford, the spotlight has turned to Rishabh Pant, who, despite a painful foot fracture, arrived at Old Trafford in Manchester on crutches and will be ready to bat should the situation demand. As the final day ticks on, India are battling to avoid defeat—Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are at the crease as England close in, and every run and wicket is crucial in India's quest to keep the series alive.

On Day 5, India currently stand at 287/4, still trailing England by 24 runs after Shubman Gill's stellar fourth century of the series was cut short before lunch. With the lower order exposed and the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy hanging in the balance, India’s chances rest heavily on the remaining wickets, while England sense a historic series win at home. The Indian camp remains anxious, knowing Pant’s potential appearance could be the decisive factor amid mounting pressure and injury.