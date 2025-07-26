Gill surpasses Virat Kohli for most Test runs as captain against England

|Most runs as captain for India in Test series vs ENG
|Captain
|Runs
|Series
|Shubman Gill
|664*
|2025 (in England)
|Virat Kohli
|655
|2016-17 (in India)
|Virat Kohli
|593
|2018 (in England)
|Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
|569
|1967 (in England)
|Rahul Dravid
|461
|2007 (in England)
|Most runs in ENG vs IND Test series (2025)
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Shubman Gill
|4
|8
|664
|94.86
|72.17
|74
|12
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|7
|479
|68.43
|77.63
|46
|15
|3
|KL Rahul
|4
|8
|441
|63
|52.88
|57
|-
|4
|Jamie Smith
|4
|7
|424
|84.8
|84.46
|45
|11
|5
|Joe Root
|4
|7
|403
|67.17
|53.95
|22
|-
|6
|Ben Duckett
|4
|7
|365
|52.14
|83.72
|39
|1
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|7
|347
|86.75
|52.42
|31
|5
|8
|Harry Brook
|4
|7
|317
|45.29
|73.89
|37
|4
|9
|Ben Stokes
|4
|7
|304
|43.43
|52.32
|20
|-
|10
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|4
|8
|291
|36.38
|68.47
|39
|1
