England vs Australia 2nd T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

Australia will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match T20 series as they take on England in the second Twenty20 International on Friday, September 13, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. England skipper Phil Salt has won the toss and decided to field first as they look to rectify their batting woes in this match.

The English side on the other hand are playing under Phil Salt in the absence of their regular skipper Jos Buttler. The Three Lions will look to level the series 1-1 and take the series to the final match.



For England, Jofra Archer misses out and in comes Brydon Carse to replace him. The Aussies are without their regular skipper Mitchell Marsh due to illness as Travis Head had come for the toss today. Australia have three changes in total. Jake Frazer McGurk, Aaron Hardie and Cooper Connolly come in the eleven.

