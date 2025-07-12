Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: All eyes on Rahul-Pant; action begins at 3:30
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: All eyes on Rahul-Pant; action begins at 3:30

ENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVE UPDATES: India are still trailing by 242 runs in the first innings and they will try to bat for the entire day in order to get a big first-innings lead.

Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 live scorecard

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: As Day 3 of the third Test between England and India begins at Lord’s, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will take the crease to start the day for India, looking for a first-innings lead. The wicket at Lord’s has been pretty tricky so far, with batters finding it tough to score runs with ease, and things are unlikely to change today. But Rahul is set, and a sensible way of batting is his style of play. He will also have Pant playing alongside him, who can punish any bad ball bowled by the English bowlers.
 
On the other hand, England will feel comfortable with three wickets for just 145 runs conceded, as they will try to get one or two wickets early in the day to put India on the back foot.

Need of aggression with sensibility

While keeping it steady has been the mantra for batters so far in the match, India will still need to add some quick runs as only two days of play will be left after today, and it might be tough to end both innings quickly if batters decide not to go for big ones.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights

On Day 2, India first bundled out England for 387 in the first innings, thanks to Bumrah’s five-wicket haul. But their start with the bat was underwhelming as Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) lost his wicket to Jofra Archer early. Karun Nair (40) looked in good form but was dismissed by a brilliant catch from Root off Stokes. The last wicket on the day for India was probably the biggest one, as it was skipper Shubman Gill who fell for just 16. Rahul (53*), and Pant (19*) kept things steady after that as India finished the day with 145 for 3 on the board, still trailing by 242 runs.
 
India scorecard ahead of Day 3:
 
India 1st Inning
145-3 (43 ov) CRR:3.37
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c H Brook b J Archer 13 8 3 0 162.5
KL Rahul Not out 53 113 5 0 46.9
Karun Nair c J Root b B Stokes 40 62 4 0 64.52
Shubman Gill (C) c JL Smith b C Woakes 16 44 2 0 36.36
Rishabh Pant (WK) Not out 19 33 3 0 57.58
Extras 4 (b 1, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
Total 145 (3 wkts, 43 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Chris Woakes 13 1 56 1 0 4.31
Jofra Archer 10 3 22 1 0 2.2
Brydon Carse 8 1 27 0 2 3.38
Ben Stokes 6 2 16 1 0 2.67
Shoaib Bashir 6 1 22 0 0 3.67
 
Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 live score and match updates here:

3:12 PM

3rd Test Day 3 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report from Pujara!

Cheteshwar Pujara's take on the pitch today - "The pitch has quickened up on day 2 and there is a little bit of deviation for the seamers as well. India want to build a partnership. The pitch is brown in color. Little bit of rough for the spinners outside the off stump for the left handers. Should be an exciting day of Test cricket today,"

3:04 PM

3rd Test Day 3 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KL Rahul to build on his fifty!

Another KL Rahul fifty for Team India on Day 2 showed a lot of promise for the the next day to come as the batter will try to score another hundred in this series where he has been nothing but dependable for the side.

2:53 PM

3rd Test Day 3 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin at Lord's!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the 3rd Test between England and India at Lord's. Team India continue to bat on in order to cut further down into England's lead today as Pant and Rahul share the pitch for now. Action to begin today at 3:30 PM IST.
