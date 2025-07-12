England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: All eyes on Rahul-Pant; action begins at 3:30

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: As Day 3 of the third Test between England and India begins at Lord’s, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will take the crease to start the day for India, looking for a first-innings lead. The wicket at Lord’s has been pretty tricky so far, with batters finding it tough to score runs with ease, and things are unlikely to change today. But Rahul is set, and a sensible way of batting is his style of play. He will also have Pant playing alongside him, who can punish any bad ball bowled by the English bowlers.

On the other hand, England will feel comfortable with three wickets for just 145 runs conceded, as they will try to get one or two wickets early in the day to put India on the back foot.

Need of aggression with sensibility

While keeping it steady has been the mantra for batters so far in the match, India will still need to add some quick runs as only two days of play will be left after today, and it might be tough to end both innings quickly if batters decide not to go for big ones.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights

On Day 2, India first bundled out England for 387 in the first innings, thanks to Bumrah’s five-wicket haul. But their start with the bat was underwhelming as Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) lost his wicket to Jofra Archer early. Karun Nair (40) looked in good form but was dismissed by a brilliant catch from Root off Stokes. The last wicket on the day for India was probably the biggest one, as it was skipper Shubman Gill who fell for just 16. Rahul (53*), and Pant (19*) kept things steady after that as India finished the day with 145 for 3 on the board, still trailing by 242 runs.

India scorecard ahead of Day 3:

India 1st Inning 145-3 (43 ov) CRR:3.37 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c H Brook b J Archer 13 8 3 0 162.5 KL Rahul Not out 53 113 5 0 46.9 Karun Nair c J Root b B Stokes 40 62 4 0 64.52 Shubman Gill (C) c JL Smith b C Woakes 16 44 2 0 36.36 Rishabh Pant (WK) Not out 19 33 3 0 57.58 Extras 4 (b 1, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0) Total 145 (3 wkts, 43 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Chris Woakes 13 1 56 1 0 4.31 Jofra Archer 10 3 22 1 0 2.2 Brydon Carse 8 1 27 0 2 3.38 Ben Stokes 6 2 16 1 0 2.67 Shoaib Bashir 6 1 22 0 0 3.67

India vs England 3rd Test Day 3: Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 3 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.

Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 3: Free Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.

Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 live score and match updates here: