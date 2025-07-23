Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: England win the toss, elect to bowl first
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: England win the toss, elect to bowl first

4th Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: Anshul Kamboj has been handed his maiden Test cap for India as he would look to fill the shoes of Akash Deep in Manchester. Shardul Thakur also comes in for Nitish.

Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
ENG vs IND 4th Test day 1 live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
4:01 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 2 0 0 4 1 0; IND 25/0 after 6 overs; KL Rahul 15 (24)  Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (18)
 
Chris Woakes continues the attack and concedes 7 runs from the over

3:57 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 3 0 0 0; IND 18/0 after 6 overs; KL Rahul 8 (19)  Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (16)
 
Jofra Archer continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - A leave again outside off stump
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Jaiswal leaves the next one outside off stump.
 
Ball 3 - Rahul drives it towards point this time as he gets 2 runs off it.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks the next one awkwardly in front of the stumps.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul leaves the first one outside off stump.

3:52 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4 0 0 0 0 0; IND 14/0 after 5 overs; KL Rahul 5 (16)  Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (14)
 
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a peach of a ball by Wokaes that whizzed very close to his bat.
 
Ball 5 - The opener leaves it outside off stump this time.
 
Ball 4 - Another block on the ball coming onto the stumps.
 
Ball 3 - Jaiswal leaves the wider delivery outside leg stump this time.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks it this time in front of his stumps.
 
Ball 1 - Jaiswal pulls it towards mid-wicket for FOUR.

3:47 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over by Archer!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 10/0 after 4 overs; KL Rahul 5 (16)  Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (8)
 
Jofra Archer continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - Rahul ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5 - Another awkward block by the batter as Archer targets the stumps again.
 
Ball 4 - Rahul ducks to avoid the bouncer this time.
 
Ball 3 - The opener leaves it be again wide of his off stump.
 
Ball 2 - He leaves the outside off stump delivery this time.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul block it high courtesy of some extra bounce.

3:43 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 4 1lb; IND 10/0 after 3 overs; KL Rahul 5 (9)  Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (8)
 
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single off his leg towards fine leg.
 
Ball 5 - Rahul swings it for a FOUR this time towards deep square.
 
Ball 4 - Another block by him with Woakes targeting the stumps.
 
Ball 3 - He blocks it this time with the ball coming into him.
 
Ball 2 - Rahul tries to flick the ball gping outside leg stump. No run.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul punches it towards mid on. No run.

3:39 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KL gets off the mark!

Over Summary 0 0 0 1 0 0; IND 5/0 after 2 overs; KL Rahul 1 (4)  Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (8)
 
Jofra Archer into the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - Another leave by the openr to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Jaiswal leaves the outside off stump delivery this time.
 
Ball 4 - A quick single to get off the mark towards mid on this time.
 
Ball 3 - He leaves the next one outside off stump this time.
 
Ball 2 - Rahul tries to drive the wider one outside off stump but fails to do so.
 
Ball 1 - Archer targeting the stumps as KL Rahul blocks the first one straight towards him.

3:34 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the 1st over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 4; IND 4/0 after 1 over; KL Rahul 0 (0)  Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (6)
 
Chris Woakes begins the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with another edge that runs for FOUR through the slips this time.
 
Ball 5 - Jaiswal back with the cut shot as it goes straight to the fielder. No run.
 
Ball 4 - Edged and it falls short of the slips this time.
 
Ball 3 - Another leave outside off stump by the opener.
 
Ball 2 - He leaves the next one going wide of the off stump.
 
Ball 1 - A bit movement off the seam for Woakes as Jaiswal protects his stumps.

3:28 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Minutes away from action!

We are less than 5 minutes away from the first ball as India hope to tackle the English pacers strongly at the start of the encounter in what is a cloudy Manchester at the moment

3:12 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Anshul and Shardul in for India!

With pacers Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur coming into the eleven, India have entrusted their pace attack to do the job for India in manchester with the pitch also having something for the bowlers going into the Test match.

3:07 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj
 
England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

3:01 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Ben Stokes wins the toss!

England skipper Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.

2:56 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fact alert!

Anil Kumble was the last Indian to make his Test debut in Manchester back in 1999. Coincidentally, both Anil Kumble & Anshul Kamboj have a 10-wicket haul in First Class Cricket.

2:50 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Anshul Kamboj to debut for India!

Anshul Kamboj will be making his debut today for Team India as the visuals showed him warming up with his teammates and then getting the cap in the team huddle.

2:47 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss in Manchester which has played a part in the scheme of things in all of the Tests so far.

2:41 PM

4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Top run scorers in the series so far

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
Shubman Gill 3 6 607 101.17 71.83 66 12
Rishabh Pant 3 6 425 70.83 78.41 46 15
Jamie Smith 3 6 415 103.75 85.92 45 11
KL Rahul 3 6 375 62.5 55.97 55 -
Ravindra Jadeja 3 6 327 109 52.57 31 5
Harry Brook 3 6 314 52.33 75.3 37 4
Ben Duckett 3 6 271 45.17 80.65 39 1
Joe Root 3 6 253 50.6 50.7 22 -
Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 6 233 38.83 74.2 39 1
Ollie Pope 3 6 186 31 58.68 24 -
Ben Stokes 3 6 163 27.17 42.56 20 -
Karun Nair 3 6 131 21.83 52.61 18 -
Zak Crawley 3 6 128 21.33 49.04 18 -
Brydon Carse 3 5 117 23.4 72.22 15 2
Washington Sundar 2 4 77 25.67 40.53 5 3

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

