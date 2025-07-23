England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: England win the toss, elect to bowl first

Home
4th Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: Anshul Kamboj has been handed his maiden Test cap for India as he would look to fill the shoes of Akash Deep in Manchester. Shardul Thakur also comes in for Nitish.
4:01 PM
3:57 PM
3:52 PM
3:47 PM
3:43 PM
3:39 PM
3:34 PM
3:28 PM
3:12 PM
3:07 PM
3:01 PM
2:56 PM
2:50 PM
2:47 PM
2:41 PM
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|Shubman Gill
|3
|6
|607
|101.17
|71.83
|66
|12
|Rishabh Pant
|3
|6
|425
|70.83
|78.41
|46
|15
|Jamie Smith
|3
|6
|415
|103.75
|85.92
|45
|11
|KL Rahul
|3
|6
|375
|62.5
|55.97
|55
|-
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|6
|327
|109
|52.57
|31
|5
|Harry Brook
|3
|6
|314
|52.33
|75.3
|37
|4
|Ben Duckett
|3
|6
|271
|45.17
|80.65
|39
|1
|Joe Root
|3
|6
|253
|50.6
|50.7
|22
|-
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|3
|6
|233
|38.83
|74.2
|39
|1
|Ollie Pope
|3
|6
|186
|31
|58.68
|24
|-
|Ben Stokes
|3
|6
|163
|27.17
|42.56
|20
|-
|Karun Nair
|3
|6
|131
|21.83
|52.61
|18
|-
|Zak Crawley
|3
|6
|128
|21.33
|49.04
|18
|-
|Brydon Carse
|3
|5
|117
|23.4
|72.22
|15
|2
|Washington Sundar
|2
|4
|77
|25.67
|40.53
|5
|3
2:33 PM
2:26 PM
2:21 PM
2:19 PM
2:16 PM
Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket
First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:17 PM IST