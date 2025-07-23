England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: Overcast conditions in Manchester before Toss at 3 PM
4th Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: India can make at least two changes in their playing XI, with out-of-form Karun Nair expected to get the axe for the Manchester Test
Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
Shubman Gill-led Team India are set to take on Ben Stokes-led England in the all-important 4th Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford, Manchester. It will be a do-or-die match for India in terms of the series, as they currently trail 1-2 in the five-match series. This means that if they fail to win at Manchester, they will also have to say goodbye to their chances of winning the series. On the other hand, the coach-captain pair of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes will try to continue their impressive run and seal the series in their favour with a match to spare.
India looking for historic first
The Indian team, in order to level the series 2-2, will have to rewrite history and secure their first win at this venue. So far, in their nine Tests against England in Manchester, they have lost four and drawn five. This means that if they win the 4th Test, it will be their first victory in red-ball cricket at this venue.
Playing 11 headache for India
Ahead of the Test, India were hit with three injury blows. Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the entire series due to a knee injury, and the pace duo of Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were also ruled out of the match, as confirmed by the skipper during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
The two players in contention for the open pace slots are Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna. The choice will not be easy. Despite brilliant performances with the red ball in the domestic circuit, Kamboj has no experience of international cricket, and putting him directly under the radar in such a crucial match can backfire. On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna has failed to impress so far in the series, leaking runs with an economy rate of over six.
England made one change
With the series going their way, England did not need to make many changes but were forced to make one after Shoaib Bashir was ruled out due to a finger injury. England added Liam Dawson to the squad as his replacement and directly included him in the playing XI for the Manchester Test.
England vs India 4th Test Playing 11:
India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel/Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj/Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes
India vs England 4th Test Toss Time:
The toss for the 4th Test between England captain Ben Stokes and India captain Shubman Gill will take place at 3 PM IST.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 1 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
2:50 PM
4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Anshul Kamboj to debut for India!
Anshul Kamboj will be making his debut today for Team India as the visuals show him warming up with his teammates
2:47 PM
4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss in Manchester which has played a part in the scheme of things in all of the Tests so far.
2:41 PM
4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Top run scorers in the series so far
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|Shubman Gill
|3
|6
|607
|101.17
|71.83
|66
|12
|Rishabh Pant
|3
|6
|425
|70.83
|78.41
|46
|15
|Jamie Smith
|3
|6
|415
|103.75
|85.92
|45
|11
|KL Rahul
|3
|6
|375
|62.5
|55.97
|55
|-
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|6
|327
|109
|52.57
|31
|5
|Harry Brook
|3
|6
|314
|52.33
|75.3
|37
|4
|Ben Duckett
|3
|6
|271
|45.17
|80.65
|39
|1
|Joe Root
|3
|6
|253
|50.6
|50.7
|22
|-
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|3
|6
|233
|38.83
|74.2
|39
|1
|Ollie Pope
|3
|6
|186
|31
|58.68
|24
|-
|Ben Stokes
|3
|6
|163
|27.17
|42.56
|20
|-
|Karun Nair
|3
|6
|131
|21.83
|52.61
|18
|-
|Zak Crawley
|3
|6
|128
|21.33
|49.04
|18
|-
|Brydon Carse
|3
|5
|117
|23.4
|72.22
|15
|2
|Washington Sundar
|2
|4
|77
|25.67
|40.53
|5
|3
2:33 PM
4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will rain come in play today?
According to the most recent weather report from BCC weather, the rain is only expected to come down in Mancheter after 5 PM today, which means teams can have atleast two full sessions of play before the match will be interrupted.
2:26 PM
4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: How is Manchester weather today?
After two days of heavy rain the streets of Manchester is rain free since Wednesday morning, but the overcast conditions remains in place. The team winning the toss for the 4th Test between India and England are more than likley to choose fielding first.
2:21 PM
4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's expected playing 11 for the match
India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel/Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj/Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
2:19 PM
4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England's playing 11 for the match
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes
2:16 PM
4th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of England vs India 4th Test from Manchester. The visitors are trailing 1-2 in the series and will be aiming to level the scores at 2-2 after this match, while the hosts will try to win the match and seal the series with a match to spare. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
