England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 4: Stokes-Dawson continue to bat for the hosts

As Day 4 of the 4th Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is set to commence in Manchester today, the entire Indian camp will be hoping for a miracle to save the match. England, after a dominant Day 3 which saw them extend their first innings lead to 186, will look to stretch it further to 250-plus, hoping to put India in danger of an innings defeat.

ALSO READ: Bumrah thrives with support; 4th Test slightly beyond India, says Trott On the other hand, Gill and company must first get the three remaining English wickets as early as possible in the morning session before putting together a marathon innings of their own—not only to surpass England’s lead but to earn themselves enough of a cushion to have a fighting chance in the match.

Can England cross the 250-plus lead on Day 4?

England finished Day 3 with 544 runs on the board at the loss of 7 wickets. Despite losing seven, they still have skipper Ben Stokes (77*), who remains at the crease alongside Liam Dawson (21*). The next batters to come are Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer, and both have the ability to add 30–40 runs between them. With a 186-run lead already in hand, England are in a prime position to push their total lead past 250 in the first innings.

All Root on Day 3

Despite half-centuries from Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope, Day 3 of the Manchester Test was all about Joe Root, who played a marathon innings of 150 before getting stumped. During his knock, he surpassed Dravid, Kallis and Ponting in the all-time run-scorers list in Tests and now sits comfortably at the number two spot behind Sachin Tendulkar. Root’s ton was his 38th in Tests, putting him joint fourth in the all-time most centuries list in Test cricket alongside Kumar Sangakkara. Sachin, Ponting and Kallis are the three players still ahead of him on the list.

England scorecard ahead of Day 4:

England 1st Inning 544-7 (135 ov) CRR:4.03 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c KL Rahul b R Jadeja 84 113 13 1 74.34 Ben Duckett c (sub D Jurel) b A Kamboj 94 100 13 0 94 Ollie Pope c KL Rahul b W Sundar 71 128 7 0 55.47 Joe Root st (sub D Jurel) b R Jadeja 150 248 14 0 60.48 Harry Brook st (sub D Jurel) b W Sundar 3 12 0 0 25 Ben Stokes (C) Not out 77 134 6 0 57.46 Jamie Smith (WK) c (sub D Jurel) b J Bumrah 9 19 1 0 47.37 Liam Dawson Not out 21 52 2 0 40.38 Chris Woakes b M Siraj 4 17 0 0 23.53 Extras 31 (b 4, Ib 14, w 0, nb 13, p 0) Total 544 (7 wkts, 135 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 28 5 95 1 5 3.39 Anshul Kamboj 18 1 89 1 4 4.94 Mohammed Siraj 26 4 113 1 0 4.35 Shardul Thakur 11 0 55 0 1 5 Ravindra Jadeja 33 0 117 2 3 3.55 Washington Sundar 19 4 57 2 0 3

India vs England 4th Test Day 4: Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 4 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.

Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 4th Test Day 4: Free Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.

