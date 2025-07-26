England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 4: Stokes-Dawson continue to bat for the hosts
4th Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: With three wickets still in hand, England will try their best to take their total past 250 in the first innings to bring the possibility of an innings win to table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
As Day 4 of the 4th Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is set to commence in Manchester today, the entire Indian camp will be hoping for a miracle to save the match. England, after a dominant Day 3 which saw them extend their first innings lead to 186, will look to stretch it further to 250-plus, hoping to put India in danger of an innings defeat.
On the other hand, Gill and company must first get the three remaining English wickets as early as possible in the morning session before putting together a marathon innings of their own—not only to surpass England’s lead but to earn themselves enough of a cushion to have a fighting chance in the match.
Can England cross the 250-plus lead on Day 4?
England finished Day 3 with 544 runs on the board at the loss of 7 wickets. Despite losing seven, they still have skipper Ben Stokes (77*), who remains at the crease alongside Liam Dawson (21*). The next batters to come are Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer, and both have the ability to add 30–40 runs between them. With a 186-run lead already in hand, England are in a prime position to push their total lead past 250 in the first innings.
All Root on Day 3
Despite half-centuries from Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope, Day 3 of the Manchester Test was all about Joe Root, who played a marathon innings of 150 before getting stumped. During his knock, he surpassed Dravid, Kallis and Ponting in the all-time run-scorers list in Tests and now sits comfortably at the number two spot behind Sachin Tendulkar. Root’s ton was his 38th in Tests, putting him joint fourth in the all-time most centuries list in Test cricket alongside Kumar Sangakkara. Sachin, Ponting and Kallis are the three players still ahead of him on the list.
England scorecard ahead of Day 4:
|England 1st Inning
|544-7 (135 ov) CRR:4.03
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c KL Rahul b R Jadeja
|84
|113
|13
|1
|74.34
|Ben Duckett
|c (sub D Jurel) b A Kamboj
|94
|100
|13
|0
|94
|Ollie Pope
|c KL Rahul b W Sundar
|71
|128
|7
|0
|55.47
|Joe Root
|st (sub D Jurel) b R Jadeja
|150
|248
|14
|0
|60.48
|Harry Brook
|st (sub D Jurel) b W Sundar
|3
|12
|0
|0
|25
|Ben Stokes (C)
|Not out
|77
|134
|6
|0
|57.46
|Jamie Smith (WK)
|c (sub D Jurel) b J Bumrah
|9
|19
|1
|0
|47.37
|Liam Dawson
|Not out
|21
|52
|2
|0
|40.38
|Chris Woakes
|b M Siraj
|4
|17
|0
|0
|23.53
|Extras
|31 (b 4, Ib 14, w 0, nb 13, p 0)
|Total
|544 (7 wkts, 135 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|28
|5
|95
|1
|5
|3.39
|Anshul Kamboj
|18
|1
|89
|1
|4
|4.94
|Mohammed Siraj
|26
|4
|113
|1
|0
|4.35
|Shardul Thakur
|11
|0
|55
|0
|1
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|33
|0
|117
|2
|3
|3.55
|Washington Sundar
|19
|4
|57
|2
|0
|3
India vs England 4th Test Day 4: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 4 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 4th Test Day 4: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and match updates here
3:34 PM
4th Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!
Over Summary 0 0 0 1 0 0; ENG 545/7 after 136 overs; Stokes 78 (138) Liam Dawson 21 (54)
Bumrah continues the attack for India
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a block
Ball 5 - Dawson blocks it this time.
Ball 4 - He takes a quick single and survives the direct hit by Kamboj.
Ball 3 - A hit towards long off but no run.
Ball 2 - A leave outside off stump this time.
Ball 1 - Stokes blocks the first delivery of the day.
3:29 PM
4th Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!
And we begin the day's play with India trying to get rid of skipper Stokes as soon as possible. Bumrah to continue the proceedings.
3:17 PM
4th Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the day as India look to quickly send the English batters back into the pavilion after a horrid spell with the ball on Day 3.
3:07 PM
4th Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Will rain affect 1st session?
According to the UK Met Office, Manchester is likely to see light rain early in the day, with skies remaining largely overcast. Temperatures are expected to hover between 16°C and 20°C throughout the day.
3:00 PM
2:50 PM
4th Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 4 action of the 4th Test between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts England have put them miles ahead in the match with 186 runs first innings lead by the end of day 3. India will not only have to take the last three wickets in quick succession but also have to perform exceptionally well with the bat. But can they pull this off and save the match? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST