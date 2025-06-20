Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Gill, Jaiswal hit fifty to put India ahead
Live New Update

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Gill, Jaiswal hit fifty to put India ahead

ENG vs IND 1st Test LIVE UPDATES: Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his form against England in the white jersey by scoring yet another Test fifty

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
ENG vs IND 1st Test
Live ENG vs IND 1st Test Updates

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

7:47 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Good over from England

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India (1st innings) 195/2 after 47 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 86 (133), Shubman Gill 57 (71)
 
Brydon Carse continues the attack for England and bowls a maiden over. 

7:42 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 4 2; India (1st innings) 195/2 after 46 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 86 (133), Shubman Gill 57 (65)

Shoaib Bashir continues the attack for England and concedes 7 runs from the over.

7:38 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 3 1 0  0 1 0; India (1st innings) 188/2 after 45 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 80 (130), Shubman Gill 56 (62)
 
Brydon Carse comes back into the attack for England and concedes 5 runs from the over.

7:33 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Maiden over

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India (1st innings) 183/2 after 44 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 79 (128), Shubman Gill 52 (58)
 
Shoaib Bashir continues the attack for England and bowls a maiden over.

7:30 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 50 for Gill

Over Summary: 0 4 0 1 0 1; India (1st innings) 183/2 after 43 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 79 (122), Shubman Gill 52 (58)
 
Josh Tongue continues the attack for England and concedes 6 runs from the over.

7:27 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 0 0 0 0 1; India (1st innings) 177/2 after 42 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 78 (120), Shubman Gill 47 (54)
 
Shoaib Bashir continues the attack for England and concedes 5 runs from the over.

7:23 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 6; India (1st innings) 172/2 after 41 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 78 (120), Shubman Gill 42 (48)

Josh Tongue continues the attack for England and concedes 7 runs from the over.

7:18 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Spin introduced

Over Summary: 4 0 1 0 0 1; India (1st innings) 165/2 after 40 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 72 (115), Shubman Gill 41 (47)

Shoaib Bashir, right-arm off break, comes into the attack for England and concedes 6 runs from the over.

7:11 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 1 run from the over

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; IND 159/2 after 39 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 67 (112), Shubman Gill 40 (44)
 
Josh Tongue continues the attack for England and concedes just 1 run from the over. Time fo drinks beak.

7:07 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Jaiswal on attack

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 1; IND 158/2 after 38 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 66 (106), Shubman Gill 40 (44)
 
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England and concedes 13 runs from the over.

7:02 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 1; IND 142/2 after 37 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 53 (100), Shubman Gill 40 (44)
 
Josh Tongue continues the attack for England and concedes 3 runs from the over.

6:57 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 50 partnership for Gill-Jaiswal

Over Summary: 0 1 4 0 2 0; IND 142/2 after 36 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 (98), Shubman Gill 39 (40)
 
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England and concedes 7 runs from the over.

6:54 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 50 up for Jaiswal

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 2; IND 135/2 after 35 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 50 (96), Shubman Gill 33 (36)
 
Josh Tongue continues the attack for England and concedes 3 runs from the over.

6:53 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 4; IND 132/2 after 34 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 49 (91), Shubman Gill 31 (35)
 
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England and concedes 4 runs from the over.

6:46 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 2 0 1 0 0 1; IND 128/2 after 33 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 49 (91), Shubman Gill 27 (29)
 
Josh Tongue comes back in the attack for England and concedes 4 runs from the over.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :England cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketIndia vs EnglandICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News