England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Gill, Jaiswal rebuild after two quick wickets

ENG vs IND 1st Test LIVE UPDATES: Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his form against England in the white jersey by scoring yet another Test fifty
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
England vs India LIVE SCORE: Team India began Day 1 of the 1st test against England in a strong fashion as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave their side a steady start on a track where the ball was showing some movement every now and then but not consistently. However, quick wickets in the end of the session saw them 92/2 at lunch.
Choosing to bowl first didn't turn out well for Stokes as the first session saw both openers fingind boundaries on regular intervals and leaving the outside off ball as well. The duo put up a 50-run partnership on the day, looking comfortable in the middle as well.
Skipper Stokes also came in and bowled some good deliveries, almost getting KL Rahul caught behind on the wider delivery off stump. It was Brydon Carse who eventually got the breakthrough for England as he took the precious wicket of KL Rahul who was caught behind in the slips by Joe Root just before lunch.
Sai Sudharshan came in to make his debut at number three and was sent back for a duck courtesy of Ben Stokes as the batter was caught behind outside leg stump on the day to make it 92/2 at lunch. IND 1st innings scorecard at lunch:
|India 1st Innings at lunch
|92-2 (25.4 ov) CRR:3.58
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Not out
|42
|74
|8
|0
|56.76
|KL Rahul
|c J Root b B Carse
|42
|78
|8
|0
|53.85
|Sai Sudharsan
|c JL Smith b B Stokes
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|8 (b 0, Ib 6, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|92 (2 wkts, 25.4 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Shubman Gill,Rishabh Pant,Karun Nair,Ravindra Jadeja,Shardul Thakur,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj,Prasidh Krishna
|Fall of Wickets
|91-1(KL Rahul 24.5),92-2(Sai Sudharsan 25.4)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|7
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|3.14
|Brydon Carse
|8
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|2.88
|Josh Tongue
|5
|0
|21
|0
|1
|0
|4.2
|Ben Stokes
|5.4
|1
|20
|1
|1
|0
|3.53
ENG vs IND 1st Test playing 11
India playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir
6:57 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 50 partnership for Gill-Jaiswal
Over Summary: 0 1 4 0 2 0; IND 142/2 after 36 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 (98), Shubman Gill 39 (40)
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England and concedes 7 runs from the over.
6:54 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 50 up for Jaiswal
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 2; IND 135/2 after 35 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 50 (96), Shubman Gill 33 (36)
Josh Tongue continues the attack for England and concedes 3 runs from the over.
6:53 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 4 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 4; IND 132/2 after 34 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 49 (91), Shubman Gill 31 (35)
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England and concedes 4 runs from the over.
6:46 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 4 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 2 0 1 0 0 1; IND 128/2 after 33 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 49 (91), Shubman Gill 27 (29)
Josh Tongue comes back in the attack for England and concedes 4 runs from the over.
6:44 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Expensive over from Woakes
Over Summary 4 0 0 4 4 0; IND 124/2 after 31 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 46 (88), Shubman Gill 26 (26)
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England and concedes 12 runs from the over.
6:35 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 5 runs from the over!
Over Summary 1 0 0 N N1 0 1 0; IND 107/2 after 31 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 46 (88), Shubman Gill 14 (20)
Brydon Carse continues the attack for England and concedes 5 runs from the over including two no-balls.
6:34 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 2 runs from the over!
Over Summary 0 0 0 0 2 0; IND 107/2 after 30 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 45 (83), Shubman Gill 12 (17)
Chris Woakes continues the attack for England and concedes 2 runs from the over.
6:34 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 100 up for India
Over Summary 1 0 0 0 2 4; IND 105/2 after 29 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 43 (77), Shubman Gill 12 (17)
Brydon Carse continues the attack for England and concedes 7 runs from the over.
6:33 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: maiden over from Woakes
Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 98/2 after 28 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 42 (76), Shubman Gill 6 (12)
Chris Woakes comes back into the attack for England and bowls a maiden over.
6:33 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 5 runs from the over!
Over Summary 0 0 0 5 0 0; IND 98/2 after 27 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 42 (76), Shubman Gill 6 (6)
Brydon Carse continues the attack for England and concedes 5 runs from the over.
6:11 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Successful over for England
Over Summary 1 0 0 W 0 1; IND 92/2 after 26 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 42 (74), Shubman Gill 1 (2)
Stokes continues the attack for England and concedes 2 runs from the over while taking the wicket of Sai Sudharsan.
6:08 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Second session underway
The second session of day 1 of first Test between India and England is now underway with scoreboard reading India 92/2.
5:31 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: England end 1st session on a high!
England have got the upper hand as they end the 1st session with 2 wickets. India are now 92/2 at lunch
5:30 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Sai Sudharshan out on a duck!
A bad debut for Sai Sudharshan as he too is caught behind outside leg stump. Gone for a duck.
5:24 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Kl Rahul departs!
Carse gets the breakthrough for the Three Lions as KL Rahul is caught behind in the slips by Joe Root.
First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:25 PM IST