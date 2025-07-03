England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: Jadeja hits 50; IND start steady on day 2

After a strong batting show on Day 1 at Edgbaston against England in the 2nd Test, India will resume play on the second day with skipper Shubman Gill (114 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (41 not out) still at the crease. India finished Day 1 at 310 for 5 and will now look to add another 100–150 runs on Day 2 to put up a big first-innings total against the Ben Stokes-led English side.

With the services of ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing in this match, the visitors will need all the runs they can get if they wish to beat England for the first time at this venue and level the series 1-1. Shubman Gill, before the second Test, had said that he should have scored more runs in the first Test. With him well set and getting support from Jadeja at the other end, he can convert his century into a double hundred, putting even more pressure on the hosts.

On the other hand, the English side will try to get some early wickets on Day 2 and expose India’s lower order, which has failed to deliver with the bat in recent times. Ben Stokes knows his bowlers need just two wickets and it will be all but over for the Indian innings.

Scorecard: India (1st innings) after day 1: India 1st Inning 310-5 (85 ov) CRR:3.65 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b B Stokes 87 107 13 0 81.31 KL Rahul b C Woakes 2 26 0 0 7.69 Karun Nair c H Brook b B Carse 31 50 5 0 62 Shubman Gill (C) Not out 114 216 12 0 52.78 Rishabh Pant (WK) c Z Crawley b S Bashir 25 42 1 1 59.52 Nitish Kumar Reddy b C Woakes 1 6 0 0 16.67 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 41 67 5 0 61.19 Extras 9 (b 1, Ib 4, w 0, nb 4, p 0) Total 310 (5 wkts, 85 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Chris Woakes 21 6 59 2 1 2.81 Brydon Carse 16 2 49 1 0 3.06 Josh Tongue 13 0 66 0 0 5.08 Ben Stokes 15 0 58 1 3 3.87 Shoaib Bashir 19 0 65 1 0 3.42 Joe Root 1 0 8 0 0 8 Earlier on Day 1, after being invited to bat first, India—despite losing wickets at crucial points—managed to walk back after play with their heads held high, thanks to Gill’s ton and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant 87, backed by a gutsy, unbeaten 41 from Jadeja at the end.