England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: Jadeja hits 50; IND start steady on day 2
Live New Update

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: Jadeja hits 50; IND start steady on day 2

India will try to bat for at least one or two full sessions more on Day 2 to post a mammoth first-innings total vs England

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Check England vs India 2nd Test live score and match updates here
Check England vs India 2nd Test live score and match updates here

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
After a strong batting show on Day 1 at Edgbaston against England in the 2nd Test, India will resume play on the second day with skipper Shubman Gill (114 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (41 not out) still at the crease. India finished Day 1 at 310 for 5 and will now look to add another 100–150 runs on Day 2 to put up a big first-innings total against the Ben Stokes-led English side.
 
With the services of ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing in this match, the visitors will need all the runs they can get if they wish to beat England for the first time at this venue and level the series 1-1. Shubman Gill, before the second Test, had said that he should have scored more runs in the first Test. With him well set and getting support from Jadeja at the other end, he can convert his century into a double hundred, putting even more pressure on the hosts.
 
On the other hand, the English side will try to get some early wickets on Day 2 and expose India’s lower order, which has failed to deliver with the bat in recent times. Ben Stokes knows his bowlers need just two wickets and it will be all but over for the Indian innings.
 
Earlier on Day 1, after being invited to bat first, India—despite losing wickets at crucial points—managed to walk back after play with their heads held high, thanks to Gill’s ton and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant 87, backed by a gutsy, unbeaten 41 from Jadeja at the end.  Scorecard: India (1st innings) after day 1: 
India 1st Inning
310-5 (85 ov) CRR:3.65
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b B Stokes 87 107 13 0 81.31
KL Rahul b C Woakes 2 26 0 0 7.69
Karun Nair c H Brook b B Carse 31 50 5 0 62
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 114 216 12 0 52.78
Rishabh Pant (WK) c Z Crawley b S Bashir 25 42 1 1 59.52
Nitish Kumar Reddy b C Woakes 1 6 0 0 16.67
Ravindra Jadeja Not out 41 67 5 0 61.19
Extras 9 (b 1, Ib 4, w 0, nb 4, p 0)
Total 310 (5 wkts, 85 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Chris Woakes 21 6 59 2 1 2.81
Brydon Carse 16 2 49 1 0 3.06
Josh Tongue 13 0 66 0 0 5.08
Ben Stokes 15 0 58 1 3 3.87
Shoaib Bashir 19 0 65 1 0 3.42
Joe Root 1 0 8 0 0 8
 
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: Live Telecast
 
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
  • Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 2 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
  • Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1: Free Live Streaming
  • Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here:
 

3:55 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 0 0; India (1st Innings) 331/5 after 90 overs; Shubman Gill 124 (231), Ravindra Jadeja 50 (84)
 
Stokes to continue the attack for England

Ball 6- Another dor to end the over
 
Ball 5- Jadeja with another leave 
 
Ball 4- Jadeja cuts the ball to man at point for no run
 
Ball 3- Gill takes a single to covers
 
Ball 2- Gill is not looking in a hurry at all and is just defending with ease
 
Ball 1- Gill plays the ball to mid wicket for no run

3:50 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 50 for Jadeja

Over Summary: 1 0 1 0 1 0; India (1st Innings) 330/5 after 89 overs; Shubman Gill 123 (228), Ravindra Jadeja 50 (81)
 
Woakes to continue the attack for England

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5-Gill takes a single to backward square leg
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Jadeja takes a single to deep square leg. Fifty for the Indian all-rounder
 
Ball 2- Jadeja with a simple defence. No run
 
Ball 1- Gill takes a single to backward point

3:46 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 1 1 1 0 NB 0; India (1st Innings) 327/5 after 88 overs; Shubman Gill 121 (225), Ravindra Jadeja 49 (78)
 
Stokes to continue the attack for England

Ball 6- Gill takes a single to point

Ball 6- No ball
 
Ball 5- Gill plays the ball back to Ben. No run
 
Ball 4- Jadeja takes a single to short-mid wicket
 
Ball 3- Gill takes a single to backward point
 
Ball 2- Jadeja takes a single to short leg
 
Ball 1- Stokes is trying to bait jadeja with outise off stump line but Jadeja is in no mood to disturb anything unnesssary

3:40 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India on attack

Over Summary: 4 0 1 0 0 4NB 0; India (1st Innings) 322/5 after 87 overs; Shubman Gill 119 (220), Ravindra Jadeja 47 (75)
 
Chris Woakes to continue the attack for England

Ball 6- Dot ball

Ball 6- Gill finish the over in style with a boundary to third man. Sorry its a no ball another ball coming in the over
 
Ball 5- Gill with another front foot defence. No run
 
Ball 4- Gill defends the ball back to Woakes with soft hands. No run
 
Ball 3- Jadeja takes a single to point
 
Ball 2- Jadeja now goes for a solid defence. No run
 
Ball 1- Jadeja flicks the ball to mid wicket for a boundary

3:34 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 100 partnership up

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 1; India (1st Innings) 312/5 after 86 overs; Shubman Gill 115 (217), Ravindra Jadeja 42 (72)
 
Ben Stokes to continue the attack for England
 
Ball 6- Jadeja keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Ben goes back to fifth stump line and Jadeja is happy to leave
 
Ball 4- Jadeja plays the ball back to bowler for no run
 
Ball 3- Jadeja just blocks the ball with full face of the bat. No run
 
Ball 2- Ben goes the outside off line and Jadeja just let the ball go to the keeper. 
 
Ball 1- Gill takes a single to mid wicket

3:28 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

The action for the second day of the second Test between India and England is now underway. 

3:20 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timings

The action for the second day of the second Test between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.

3:10 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 1 recap

On a pitch offering some early movement and variable bounce, Chris Woakes found occasional assistance, but overall conditions favoured batting under clear skies. England’s short-ball ploy yielded little reward, as the surface largely played true. Despite some pre-match debate over India’s team selection, captain Shubman Gill justified his call for batting depth with a crucial innings. Coming in at a precarious 211/5, Gill steadied the ship with a near-century stand alongside Jadeja. With the second new ball just five overs old, England are likely to come hard on Day 2.

3:00 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of day 2 action of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. India will resume their innings from the first day total of 310 for 5 with Shubman Gill (114 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (41 not out) still at the crease. Will India take their total past 400 in the first session, or will England trigger another collapse? Stay tuned to find out. 
Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

