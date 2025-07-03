England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: Gill, Jadeja at crease; action resumes 3:30 PM
India will try to bat for at least one or two full sessions more on Day 2 to post a mammoth first-innings total vs England
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
After a strong batting show on Day 1 at Edgbaston against England in the 2nd Test, India will resume play on the second day with skipper Shubman Gill (114 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (41 not out) still at the crease. India finished Day 1 at 310 for 5 and will now look to add another 100–150 runs on Day 2 to put up a big first-innings total against the Ben Stokes-led English side.
With the services of ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing in this match, the visitors will need all the runs they can get if they wish to beat England for the first time at this venue and level the series 1-1. Shubman Gill, before the second Test, had said that he should have scored more runs in the first Test. With him well set and getting support from Jadeja at the other end, he can convert his century into a double hundred, putting even more pressure on the hosts.
On the other hand, the English side will try to get some early wickets on Day 2 and expose India’s lower order, which has failed to deliver with the bat in recent times. Ben Stokes knows his bowlers need just two wickets and it will be all but over for the Indian innings.
Earlier on Day 1, after being invited to bat first, India—despite losing wickets at crucial points—managed to walk back after play with their heads held high, thanks to Gill’s ton and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant 87, backed by a gutsy, unbeaten 41 from Jadeja at the end. Scorecard: India (1st innings) after day 1:
|India 1st Inning
|310-5 (85 ov) CRR:3.65
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c JL Smith b B Stokes
|87
|107
|13
|0
|81.31
|KL Rahul
|b C Woakes
|2
|26
|0
|0
|7.69
|Karun Nair
|c H Brook b B Carse
|31
|50
|5
|0
|62
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|114
|216
|12
|0
|52.78
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c Z Crawley b S Bashir
|25
|42
|1
|1
|59.52
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|b C Woakes
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|41
|67
|5
|0
|61.19
|Extras
|9 (b 1, Ib 4, w 0, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|310 (5 wkts, 85 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|21
|6
|59
|2
|1
|2.81
|Brydon Carse
|16
|2
|49
|1
|0
|3.06
|Josh Tongue
|13
|0
|66
|0
|0
|5.08
|Ben Stokes
|15
|0
|58
|1
|3
|3.87
|Shoaib Bashir
|19
|0
|65
|1
|0
|3.42
|Joe Root
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 2 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1: Free Live Streaming
- Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here:
3:20 PM
2nd Test Day 12 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timings
The action for the second day of the second Test between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
3:10 PM
2nd Test Day 12 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 1 recap
On a pitch offering some early movement and variable bounce, Chris Woakes found occasional assistance, but overall conditions favoured batting under clear skies. England’s short-ball ploy yielded little reward, as the surface largely played true. Despite some pre-match debate over India’s team selection, captain Shubman Gill justified his call for batting depth with a crucial innings. Coming in at a precarious 211/5, Gill steadied the ship with a near-century stand alongside Jadeja. With the second new ball just five overs old, England are likely to come hard on Day 2.
3:00 PM
2nd Test Day 12 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 2 action of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. India will resume their innings from the first day total of 310 for 5 with Shubman Gill (114 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (41 not out) still at the crease. Will India take their total past 400 in the first session, or will England trigger another collapse? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST